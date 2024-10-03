Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Astra Electric receive big price cuts

Prices have been slashed on almost every model in the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Vauxhall Astra Electric ranges, with certain variants now available for up to £4,695 less than they were before.

In addition to the price restructuring, Vauxhall is offering a new five-year PCP finance deal for its EVs that allows for identical monthly costs to the equivalent petrol model on a four-year agreement.

The Corsa Electric Yes Edition remains the cheapest variant in its line-up, starting from £26,895, however the standard Corsa Electric in Design trim now starts from £29,045 (£3,400 less than before). Higher-spec GS models are now priced at £31,230 (£2,850 less) and top-flight Ultimate models start from £31,230 (£4,150 less).

The long-range Corsa Electric in Design trim still starts from £30,440, but GS and Ultimate cars are now priced from £32,625 and £34,435 respectively, thanks to cuts of up to £4,150 on these models.

The base Corsa Electric features a 50kWh battery pack and a 134bhp electric motor, which offer up to 222 miles of range. Meanwhile, long-range versions can cover up to 246 miles on a charge, thanks to a larger 54kWh power pack, and benefit from a 154bhp e-motor too.

The Astra Electric Griffin’s starting price remains the same at £34,995, but thanks to a £2,850 price reduction, the electric family hatchback in Design trim is now available from £34,945. GS and Ultimate models have also had their prices slashed by £2,905 and £3,865 respectively, thus bringing their price tags down to £37,240 and £39,395.

Meanwhile, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric estate car has received the largest discounts of the bunch. The base Griffin model is now £1,000 cheaper than before, priced at £36,195, and Design-spec cars are £3,850 cheaper, starting from £36,145. GS models now cost from £38,440 (£3,905 less) and finally, top-of-the-range Ultimate editions are priced at £40,695 (£4,695 less).

Every Astra Electric is powered by a 54kWh battery and 154bhp e-motor, which provide up to 260 miles of range from a single charge, depending on the edition.

The brand is also offering customers 50,000 free Tesco Clubcard points, which have a value of up £1,000, and the choice of a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox (with standard installation included) or £675 credit to use on the Octopus Electroverse public charging network.

However, it’s worth noting that despite the price cuts, neither the Corsa or Astra EVs are as cheap as the electric version of the new Vauxhall Frontera. This starts from £23,495 and is due to go on sale later this year.

