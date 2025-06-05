Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Practical Honda Jazz at under £200 a month strikes the right note

Spacious, practical and frugal, the Honda Jazz is a top supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 26

By:George Armitage
26 Aug 2025
Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - front action
  • Frugal hybrid powertrain
  • Huge interior space; Magic Seats
  • Just £195.34 a month 

Few superminis are as rational as the Honda Jazz. The little Japanese car is about as sensible as they come, thanks to its hybrid powertrain, spacious interior and high equipment levels. 

This blend of wholesome characteristics rarely comes cheap. But, judging by the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can get a Jazz for under £200 – that's pitch perfect in our book.

This two-year deal from VIPGateway requires an initial payment of £2,605.01, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Need more? Happily, 8,000 miles can be had for under £15 extra a month.

Rival superminis at similar prices make do with just simple petrol engines, but not the Jazz. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors, potentially slashing fuel costs. Indeed, Honda quotes over 62mpg, while 120bhp means the Jazz doesn't hang around. 

Spaciousness has been a trademark of the Jazz since it was launched and Honda’s creation still embarrasses rivals when it comes to interior roominess and practicality. 

Large windows mean visibility is excellent, and the famous Magic Seats see the rear seat bases flip up so all manner of weirdly-shaped items can be carried in the Jazz.

This deal gets you a Jazz in Advance trim, and despite its entry-level positioning it still strikes the right note. It gets heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay, a nine-inch touchscreen, and 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.      

Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Honda Jazz leasing offers from leading providers on our Honda Jazz page.

Check out the Honda Jazz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

