Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 offers Range Rover looks at a bargain price

Jaecoo is one of a flurry of Chinese brands wooing British buyers. Its 7 small SUV is our Deal of the Day for August 25
Unless you've been living under a rock for most of 2025 then you'll know a tide of new Chinese brands are washing up on Britain's shores.
One that is making great waves is Jaecoo, with Brits seeming to be rather taken with the brand's focus on keen pricing and premium-styled models judging by mostly industry sales figures.
Small wonder with deals like this one on the Jaecoo 7. Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the Jaecoo 7 small SUV for a whisker over £240 a month right now.
With that rounded rear-end and sloping roofline, and those sleek headlights and deployable door handles, there's more than a hint of Range Rover about the Jaecoo's 7 styling. But at this price, it's more than half the price of the cheapest Range Rover Evoque on an equivalent lease.
This three-year deal requires an initial payment of £3,240.24, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need a higher mileage allowance then you won't pay through the nose, as an 8,000-mile agreement will cost you less than £15 extra a month.
This deal gets you the entry-level model, but as its name suggests it's actually quite a plush spec.
Deluxe offers a 13.2-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and a full-length panoramic sunroof. The list of standard equipment is so good that we wonder why you'd want to spend extra on the posher Luxury model.
Behind the posh styling and high kit levels lies a pretty conventional car, perfectly suited to family duties. The 7 is powered by a 145bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and while acceleration is nothing to write home about, it has a smooth-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and economy is a respectable 37.7mpg.
On the road, the Jaecoo 7 is a little outclassed when it comes to ride and handling, but the plus points are a spacious and a surprisingly well-trimmed interior.
