Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 offers Range Rover looks at a bargain price

Premium looks; smart interior

Excellent standard equipment

Just £240.52 a month

Unless you've been living under a rock for most of 2025 then you'll know a tide of new Chinese brands are washing up on Britain's shores.

One that is making great waves is Jaecoo, with Brits seeming to be rather taken with the brand's focus on keen pricing and premium-styled models judging by mostly industry sales figures.

Small wonder with deals like this one on the Jaecoo 7. Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the Jaecoo 7 small SUV for a whisker over £240 a month right now.

With that rounded rear-end and sloping roofline, and those sleek headlights and deployable door handles, there's more than a hint of Range Rover about the Jaecoo's 7 styling. But at this price, it's more than half the price of the cheapest Range Rover Evoque on an equivalent lease.

This three-year deal requires an initial payment of £3,240.24, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need a higher mileage allowance then you won't pay through the nose, as an 8,000-mile agreement will cost you less than £15 extra a month.