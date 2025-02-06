Car Deal Alert! Honda Jazz ‘Grand Sale’ brings big discount and low-rate finance

Honda’s ‘Grand Sale’ offers £1,000 off a new Jazz

Price discount offered alongside 3.9% finance deal

Promotion runs from 5th to 28th February 2025

If you’re in the market for a practical supermini that offers excellent fuel economy and low running costs, then this Car Deal Alert is right up your street.

Honda is currently promoting its Jazz supermini with a UK-wide campaign that aims to make it a little easier to put one of these roomy small cars on your driveway. The Japanese manufacturer is offering £1,000 off the purchase price of a new Jazz to cash or finance customers - in conjunction with Honda’s existing low interest rate of 3.9% APR.

As an example, buyers looking to finance a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid model in mid-range Advance specification would need to put down a deposit of £6,780.04, followed by monthly payments of £189 over three years. There’s an 8,000-mile annual limit, while at the end of the agreement you have the option to purchase the car with a £16,189.64 final payment.

While it possibly isn’t the most exciting option in the small car segment, the Honda Jazz is well worthy of consideration by buyers who prioritise low costs and user-friendly virtues. It’s super-efficient, agile and features the brand’s clever Magic Seat set-up for increased practicality in the rear of the cabin. Plus, it comes with a strong list of standard equipment, and a five-star safety rating from industry experts Euro NCAP. It’s reliable, too, with reassuring feedback from owners in our latest Driver Power survey.

One of our major criticisms of the Jazz has been how pricey it is compared with rivals, and with this offer running from 5th to 28th February, it could pay to take advantage of this deal while you can.

Olivia Dunn, Head of Communications for Honda Motor Europe (UK) said: "We're delighted to go live with ‘The Grand Sale’ on the Honda Jazz. The Jazz has always been a favourite among our customers, and we’re thrilled to make owning one even more appealing with this special offer."

Visit the Honda UK website to find out more about the Jazz offers