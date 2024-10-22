Petrol-powered MINI JCW hatchback and Cabriolet revealed with 228bhp

MINI’s model blitz is on full steam ahead with the reveal of the hottest petrol-powered model of its new generation of cars, the John Cooper Works.

The MINI JCW hatchback and Cabriolet will launch with the same design and engineering updates of the standard MINI, paired to a potent powertrain under the bonnet. Priced from £31,200 for the hatchback and £35,200 for the Cabriolet, the models will continue to be built in MINI’s Cowley plant in Oxfordshire.

Those familiar with the previous-generation JCW will recognise the new model’s engine, as it’s the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder, producing 228bhp and an impressive 380Nm of torque. The BMW-designed unit is a common fixture throughout the BMW group, and features a twin-scroll turbocharger to help improve low-rev responsiveness and give a flat, consistent torque curve. This is connected to a dual-clutch transmission on both body shapes – there’s no manual option available.

MINI is quoting fuel economy figures of up to 43.4mpg for the JCW hatch, dipping to 41.5mpg for the slightly heavier and less aerodynamically efficient Cabriolet.

Power is sent to the front wheels, propelling the hatchback to 62mph in 6.1 seconds and delivering a top speed of 155mph. The slightly heavier Cabriolet takes another few tenths at 6.4 seconds. MINI has not made mention of any significant suspension or chassis changes, but expect there to be a more focused set-up to the springs and dampers, paired with a larger brake package, including red brake calipers.

The exterior design is very similar to ‘Sport’-bodied Coopers, with a few exceptions including some added red highlights around the outer front intakes. The key exterior design element, though, is the first – and so far only – exposed exhaust pipe seen on any of MINI’s latest models, with a single large outlet integrated into the rear bumper garnish. There’s still no bonnet scoop, though, real or fake.

Inside the cabin, the same updates apply here with darker, sportier fabrics used on the seats, doors and dashboard. The floating OLED display still dominates the interior, controlling all the car’s major functions, while also acting as the car’s main driver display. A head-up display is standard on all models, with top-spec variants incorporating augmented reality integration of the navigation system.

The new petrol-powered JCW will join its electric cousin in completing the John Cooper Works performance line-up, which also includes the five-door Aceman. However, the question of whether we’ll see a much more serious high-performance MINI hot hatchback to rival cars such as the Toyota GR Yaris or future Volkswagen ID.2 GTI remains to be answered.

