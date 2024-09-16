New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked online ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

The new MINI John Cooper Works is due to be officially revealed on 14 October at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, and will be the first iteration of the hot hatchback to be offered with both petrol and electric power. However, the surprise has been spoiled slightly, because the first images of the EV version have leaked online.

The pictures of the new MINI John Cooper Works E, as it will officially be known, were published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), along with some key technical details.

Probably the most important figure for hot-hatch fans is that the MINI JCW E produces 255bhp. That’s a significant boost in power over the entry-level MINI Cooper E’s 181bhp, or the 215bhp you get in the higher-spec Cooper SE. It’s also more than the MINI’s chief rival, the Alpine A290, produces even in its most potent form.

However, it’s also worth noting that the MINI weighs 1,670kg, according to the MIIT filing, which is nearly 200kg more than the A290. Either way, 0-62mph should take close to six seconds in the JCW E.

The new hot hatch appears to feature a similar racey-looking bodykit to the regular MINI Cooper in Sport trim. Changes include more aggressive front and rear bumpers, plus a new rear diffuser, side skirts, roof spoiler with airblades, 18-inch wheels and some John Cooper Works badges.

The JCW E does get a couple of unique touches, such as the red brake calipers and accents, plus the chequered-flag graphic on the bootlid.

As we mentioned above, there will also be a petrol-powered MINI JCW. The last generation of the car used a tuned version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine found in the MINI Cooper S, and we expect the new model will do the same, potentially producing around 250bhp this time around.

