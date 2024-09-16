Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked online ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

The first-ever electric MINI JCW features a suitably sporty bodykit and pumps out 255bhp

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Sep 2024
New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked - front 3/44

The new MINI John Cooper Works is due to be officially revealed on 14 October at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, and will be the first iteration of the hot hatchback to be offered with both petrol and electric power. However, the surprise has been spoiled slightly, because the first images of the EV version have leaked online.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The pictures of the new MINI John Cooper Works E, as it will officially be known, were published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), along with some key technical details.

Probably the most important figure for hot-hatch fans is that the MINI JCW E produces 255bhp. That’s a significant boost in power over the entry-level MINI Cooper E’s 181bhp, or the 215bhp you get in the higher-spec Cooper SE. It’s also more than the MINI’s chief rival, the Alpine A290, produces even in its most potent form. 

However, it’s also worth noting that the MINI weighs 1,670kg, according to the MIIT filing, which is nearly 200kg more than the A290. Either way, 0-62mph should take close to six seconds in the JCW E. 

The new hot hatch appears to feature a similar racey-looking bodykit to the regular MINI Cooper in Sport trim. Changes include more aggressive front and rear bumpers, plus a new rear diffuser, side skirts, roof spoiler with airblades, 18-inch wheels and some John Cooper Works badges.

The JCW E does get a couple of unique touches, such as the red brake calipers and accents, plus the chequered-flag graphic on the bootlid.

As we mentioned above, there will also be a petrol-powered MINI JCW. The last generation of the car used a tuned version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine found in the MINI Cooper S, and we expect the new model will do the same, potentially producing around 250bhp this time around. 

Now take a look at the best hatchbacks to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Alpine A390_ß concept will preview brand’s first electric SUV
Alpine A390 concept car

New Alpine A390_ß concept will preview brand’s first electric SUV

Alpine has said its first electric crossover will launch in 2025 and be “fit for every purpose”
News
6 Sep 2024
New Renault 4 EV: price, specs and all the details
Renault 4 - front (watermarked)

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs and all the details

Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
News
4 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content