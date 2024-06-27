Fiat 500e now one of the cheapest EVs on sale

Fiat has slashed the entry price of its 500e, making the EV city car one of the cheapest electric cars on offer in the UK and matching the price of the incoming Citroen e-C3 from parent group Stellantis.

The Italian brand has been running its own £3,000 ‘E-Grant’ for several months, frustrated at the UK Government’s lack of financial incentive to get customers into electric cars. But now it has cut a further £3,200 from the list prices of its 500e and 500e Convertible – and announced that it plans to continue with the E-Grant on top of the fresh discount. This means the cheapest 500e will cost £21,995 – the same price as a Citroen e-C3 Plus.

That figure will admittedly get you the more limited of the two 500e specs available in the UK, with a 24kWh battery and a 94bhp motor that deliver a range of 118 miles. The higher-end 500e, complete with a 42kWh battery, an 117bhp motor and a range of 199 miles, will now cost from £24,995.

Entry-level editions of the car get 16-inch alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. RED and La Prima models are available, as before, with the top-spec version featuring luxuries like 17-inch alloy wheels, a JBL stereo and level two semi-autonomous driving features.

The move means the Fiat will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale in the UK – although both the 500e and the e-C3 are likely to be trumped in the coming months by the Dacia Spring, which promises to offer a little more range than the entry-level 500e but costs from under £15,000.

