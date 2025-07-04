New Fiat 500 Hybrid: iconic city car celebrates anniversary by returning to petrol power

The original Fiat 500 was unveiled exactly 68 years ago today, and the Italian outfit has marked the occasion by unveiling the long-awaited, petrol-powered version of its beloved city car – backtracking on its decision to make the latest incarnation electric-only.

Under the stubby nose of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated ‘Firefly’ three-cylinder engine, with a 12-volt mild hybrid power boost and stop/start capability coming from a belt-integrated starter generator. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is a tried-and-tested powertrain that was used in the previous generation Fiat Panda and 500, and typically produced less than 70bhp. However, Fiat hasn’t shared any power, performance or fuel economy figures for the new 500 Hybrid yet.

The price tag hasn’t been announced either, but considering the electric 500e is currently being offered for just over £25,000, the 500 Hybrid will be priced from well under £20,000. It should cost closer to £15k, considering the new Grande Panda Hybrid is going to start from a little over £18k.

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid will be available as either a hatchback or Cabrio convertible though, and equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a full ADAS suite, including lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.