New Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match and Black Editions add £5k of options for free

Estate-only Passat eHybrid now comes with more kit as standard

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jul 2025
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match front 3/44

Volkswagen has updated the line-up of the plug-in hybrid version of the Passat by adding two new versions, called Match and Black Edition. The company claims that up to £4,905 of options now come free of charge. 

Joining the mid-range £47,650 Elegance, the entry-level Match replaces the old Life trim, but costs the same £45,555. The Black Edition costs the same as the outgoing R-Line, from £48,900, and Volkswagen says the new editions can be ordered from 14 August. 

Match is better equipped than the outgoing Life, with additional features including metallic paint, VW’s IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, tinted rear windows and an ‘assistance pack’ which adds area view and emergency assist. 

The new Black Edition comes with metallic paint, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, tinted rear windows (darker than the Match’s), heated front and rear seats, a head-up display, a 15-inch central touchscreen and the same assistance pack as the Match. 

The new Match and Black Edition trims are offered only on the PHEV Passat, which uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a plug-in hybrid system featuring a 19.7kWh battery – enough for an 82-mile electric-only range. The pricing quoted above is based on the 201bhp Passat eHybrid, but from £50,370 you also can get the more potent 268bhp version starting with Elegance trim.

Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match rear 3/44

For now, the petrol hybrid eTSI Passat continues with Life, Elegance and R-Line trim levels with the now estate-only model starting from £39,950.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

