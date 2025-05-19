Car Deal of the Day: Posh Passat plug-in hybrid estate for just £235 a month is a steal

High-spec Elegance model

Plug-in hybrid; 77-mile EV range

Just £234.49 a month

The Volkswagen Passat has always been a sensible choice for both company car drivers and family buyers over the past 50 years on account of its mature image, high-quality build and practical interior.

You can now add strong value for money to the mix, too, judging by this deal, because First Vehicle Leasing is offering the Passat for just £234.49 a month right now. That means it's cheaper than its supposedly more downmarket sister, the Skoda Superb, by around £30 a month.

There's a £3,112.90 initial payment to sort first, and this is a two-year deal with mileage limited to 5,000 a year. You can, however, nudge this cap up to 8,000 miles annually for just under £25 extra a month, should you need more flexibility.

The latest Passat so nearly didn't happen thanks to the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, but at the last hour Volkswagen gave the long-running model a reprieve.

It now only comes as an estate, though, which will please those after SUV-like levels of interior space, with a massive 530-1,760-litre boot being a highlight.

This deal nets you the posh Elegance model. It comes with a range of luxuries as standard such as matrix LED headlights, sports comfort seats that have a 13-feature massage function, a tilting and sliding panoramic roof, a pair of screens up front, and an electric tailgate with hands-free functionality. Plus, it gets fancy LED rear lights that can dance in different ways, which will really impress the neighbours.

Under the bonnet you'll find a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol combo. With 201bhp, performance is brisk enough, with 0-62mph taking 8.1 seconds, and you won't be visiting the petrol station often if you keep the car's 19.7kWh battery pack topped up, because it will give you 77 miles of pure electric power.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat hub page.

