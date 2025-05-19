Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Passat plug-in hybrid estate for just £235 a month is a steal

The now estate-only Volkswagen Passat offers space and an upmarket image. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 May

By:George Armitage
19 May 2025
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action
  • High-spec Elegance model
  • Plug-in hybrid; 77-mile EV range
  • Just £234.49 a month

The Volkswagen Passat has always been a sensible choice for both company car drivers and family buyers over the past 50 years on account of its mature image, high-quality build and practical interior. 

You can now add strong value for money to the mix, too, judging by this deal, because First Vehicle Leasing is offering the Passat for just £234.49 a month right now. That means it's cheaper than its supposedly more downmarket sister, the Skoda Superb, by around £30 a month. 

There's a £3,112.90 initial payment to sort first, and this is a two-year deal with mileage limited to 5,000 a year. You can, however, nudge this cap up to 8,000 miles annually for just under £25 extra a month, should you need more flexibility.

The latest Passat so nearly didn't happen thanks to the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, but at the last hour Volkswagen gave the long-running model a reprieve. 

It now only comes as an estate, though, which will please those after SUV-like levels of interior space, with a massive 530-1,760-litre boot being a highlight.

This deal nets you the posh Elegance model. It comes with a range of luxuries as standard such as matrix LED headlights, sports comfort seats that have a 13-feature massage function, a tilting and sliding panoramic roof, a pair of screens up front, and an electric tailgate with hands-free functionality. Plus, it gets fancy LED rear lights that can dance in different ways, which will really impress the neighbours. 

Under the bonnet you'll find a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol combo. With 201bhp, performance is brisk enough, with 0-62mph taking 8.1 seconds, and you won't be visiting the petrol station often if you keep the car's 19.7kWh battery pack topped up, because it will give you 77 miles of pure electric power.      

Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat hub page.

Deals on Volkswagen Passat rivals

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz C ClassCash £46,175
New Mercedes-Benz C Class

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £37,243Avg. savings £5,008
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £33,488Avg. savings £2,880
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Passat deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

