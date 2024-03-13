Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month

Range-topping Ultimate model

The Vauxhall Grandland is the largest model Vauxhall offers, and as such the British brand has thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at it in terms of technology and equipment. But, despite its grand positioning, it's one of the cheapest family SUVs around to lease.

Currently Leasing Options is offering the Grandland for a miniscule £178.82 a month – just £3 more than the significantly smaller Vauxhall Mokka.

It's a two-year deal and requires a very modest £2,495.83 initial payment, with mileage limited to 5,000 a year. This can be bumped up to 8,000 for a pretty steep £27.95 extra a month, so this deal is better suited to lower-mileage drivers.

Not only will you be getting the largest model Vauxhall sells, but also the poshest version. This deal is for the ambitiously named 'Ultimate', but it is true to its badge, because it’s packed with features.

Vauxhall throws in 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, a panoramic roof, a large 16-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and full matrix-LED headlights, plus LED lighting strips. The Ultimate also gets illuminated Vauxhall badges, so everyone will know how posh your car is.

Under the bonnet you'll find a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine. With 134bhp, power isn't the name of the game here, and that also goes for the driving experience. The Grandland isn't a thrill-a-minute ride, but given that this is a family car, its supple ride and high levels of refinement are far more impressive.

The Grandland is also one of the most spacious cars in the class. There are numerous storage spaces, back-seat room is plentiful, and the 550-litre boot capacity is very generous.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland hub page.

