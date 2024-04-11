Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Hyundai i20 N Line S adds a hint of sporty spice to supermini range

Prices for the sporty-looking Hyundai i20 N Line S supermini start from £24,180

by: Ellis Hyde
11 Apr 2024
Hyundai i20 N Line S 3

The Hyundai i20 supermini is available once again in a sporty-looking trim, now called N Line S, which aims to deliver a whiff of the style and dynamism found in the recently discontinued i20 N hot hatch

The third-generation Hyundai i20 supermini received some visual tweaks as part of a mid-life facelift in 2023, however, N Line S cars keep the same front design the pre-facelift models, albeit with a new grille insert design. There’s also a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light. Hyundai has added four new paint finishes – Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic. 

N Line S models get red stitching and accents throughout the cabin, plus an N Line-specific gear knob and heated leather steering wheel, sport seats (also heated) and aluminium pedals for a slightly racier feel compared to the standard i20. 

Multi-colour ambient lighting has been added for this 2024 refresh along with new LED interior lights, USB-C charging ports for the front and rear, and like all i20 versions, the N Line S can receive over-the-air updates for its infotainment system. 

Other kit onboard includes a LED headlights, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Bose premium sound system, wireless smartphone charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus safety systems like lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist and autonomous emergency braking.

The N Line S uses the same engine as the rest of the i20 range: a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol that produces 99bhp and is offered with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. 0-62mph takes 11.1 in manual versions, and 12.1 seconds if you get the auto.

The Hyundai i20 N Line S is priced from £24,180 – the same as the range-topping Ultimate trim models. Optional extras available include an openable sunroof for £550 and ‘Driver Assistance Pack’ with smart cruise control for £800.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

