Hyundai i20 N Line returns to supermini range

The i20 was facelifted in 2023 without the sporty N Line derivative

by: Alastair Crooks
23 Feb 2024
Since the third-generation Hyundai i20 arrived in 2020 it's been one of our favourite superminis. Late last year, Hyundai attempted to improve the formula with a mid-life refresh, but has waited until now to add the sportier N Line trim. 

With the i20 N hot hatch now longer available to order new, the responsibility of bringing some dynamism to the range falls to the N Line version. The sporty-looking small car has been given a very slight makeover, though not to the same extent as the Advance, Premium and Ultimate models. 

Those versions of the i20 now have the logo — which used to be in the grille — placed above, just ahead of the bonnet. The N Line, however, keeps the same front design as before, albeit with a new grille insert design. 

Don’t go looking for any changes around the rear, though. There is at least a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels, and Hyundai has added four new paint finishes – Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic. 

It’s business as usual inside, with the same 10.25-inch touchscreen, red stitching and accents throughout the cabin, plus an N Line-specific leather steering wheel. Multi-colour ambient lighting has been added for this 2024 refresh along with new LED interior lights. The N Line also gets sport seats and aluminium pedals for a slightly racier feel compared to the standard i20. Like all versions, the N Line gets upgrades to its infotainment — now able to receive over-the-air updates — USB type-C ports and a second-generation eCall system.

Hyundai hasn’t said what powertrain the N Line will get, but like the rest of the i20 range it could lose mild-hybrid power. The rest of the i20 range now uses a non-hybrid 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 99bhp with choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. 

Pricing hasn’t been announced either, but we don’t expect a significant increase over the current range-topping £24,070 Ultimate model. 

Looking for some compact wheels? These are the best small cars to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

