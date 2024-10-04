Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Renault Embléme concept is a hybrid-hydrogen vision of the future

New Paris Motor Show concept car to reiterate Renault’s commitment to d-segment models and decarbonisation

By:Jordan Katsianis
4 Oct 2024
Renault Embléme concept - front14

The 2024 Paris Motor Show is shaping up to be another big event for Renault, as alongside a production version of its hotly anticipated Renault 4 is a concept car that looks a little further into the future. Called the Renault Embléme, this BMW 3 Series-sized concept doesn’t just preview the French manufacturer’s intention to keep building larger D-segment models, but also the powertrain it has in development for the car.

That powertrain is a clever hybrid of a battery electric propulsion under most circumstances, with the addition of a small liquid hydrogen fuel-cell that can act as a range extender. The compact 40kWh battery pack and rear-mounted 214bhp e-motor are capable of driving the Embléme for ‘several hundred kilometres’, says Renault, with the fuel-cell further adding around 350 km (217 miles) to the overall range. 

This combination could potentially deal with the opposing forces of alleviating range anxiety and retaining zero-emission driving in one fell swoop, because the fuel-cell’s only emission is water. It also helps bring down the car’s weight, with all the added efficiency gains that come with it. Renault set itself a target of 1,750kg for the Embléme, hundreds of kilos less than a similarly sized electric car

Skip advert
A focus on reducing carbon emissions is portrayed throughout the concept’s manufacturing, too, with Renault claiming that the Embléme’s total CO2 emissions over its lifecycle is reduced by as much as 90 per cent over those of a similarly sized EV. It does this thanks to extensive use of recycled, and recyclable, materials. 

Renault Embléme concept - rear14

The concept is built on a version of the incoming AmpR Medium platform, which will be the basis of a number of future production models. 

But beyond the tech, one can’t help but first notice the striking design that takes a distinctive turn away from the retro design of the 4 and 5. Instead, it has a more contemporary look, with only a few references to historic Renault design elements, such as the placement of the badge up front. 

Aerodynamic efficiency has also been a top priority. With a bit of help from the Alpine F1 team, the concept has lots of trick devices placed across the front, rear and side to help streamline the body and further improve the car’s overall efficiency. 

Renault has not said whether or not it will ever put the Embléme on sale, but has committed to larger D-segment models as it continues to overhaul its range. As it stands, this is a contracting segment, but European brands continue to experiment with different body styles and technology streams in hope of repeating the success D-segment hatchbacks and saloons once had, rather than relying on SUVs for ultimate sales volume. 

The company has form for bringing its concepts to life, so might we be looking at a future Laguna successor?

Click here for our list of the best hybrid cars on sale right now...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

