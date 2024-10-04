New Renault Embléme concept is a hybrid-hydrogen vision of the future

A focus on reducing carbon emissions is portrayed throughout the concept’s manufacturing, too, with Renault claiming that the Embléme’s total CO2 emissions over its lifecycle is reduced by as much as 90 per cent over those of a similarly sized EV. It does this thanks to extensive use of recycled, and recyclable, materials.

The concept is built on a version of the incoming AmpR Medium platform, which will be the basis of a number of future production models.

But beyond the tech, one can’t help but first notice the striking design that takes a distinctive turn away from the retro design of the 4 and 5. Instead, it has a more contemporary look, with only a few references to historic Renault design elements, such as the placement of the badge up front.

Aerodynamic efficiency has also been a top priority. With a bit of help from the Alpine F1 team, the concept has lots of trick devices placed across the front, rear and side to help streamline the body and further improve the car’s overall efficiency.

Renault has not said whether or not it will ever put the Embléme on sale, but has committed to larger D-segment models as it continues to overhaul its range. As it stands, this is a contracting segment, but European brands continue to experiment with different body styles and technology streams in hope of repeating the success D-segment hatchbacks and saloons once had, rather than relying on SUVs for ultimate sales volume.

The company has form for bringing its concepts to life, so might we be looking at a future Laguna successor?

