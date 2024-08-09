Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Road tests

New BMW i7 eDrive50 M Sport review: RWD luxury EV with a sporty twist

The all-electric BMW i7 eDrive50 loses the front-mounted motor of its xDrive siblings, but remains rapid, quiet and refined

by: Dean Gibson
9 Aug 2024
BMW i7 - front26
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Verdict

Buyers at this end of the market are more interested in comfort, luxury and gadgets than on-the-limit performance or efficiency. But if we were looking for a premium limousine, the eDrive50 would be more than enough BMW i7 for us. It’s rapid, quiet and refined, and it feels just as plush inside as any other version because it can be specced with all of the same luxuries, including the stunning (but pricey) Ultimate Pack.

Luxury cars come in many different shapes these days, but you still can’t beat a traditional four-door limousine for
a sense of occasion. One of our favourites is the BMW 7 Series – it’s a two-time Best Luxury Car winner at our New Car Awards – and the electric i7 adds another dimension to the car’s plush driving experience.

The latest addition to the line-up is the eDrive50 powertrain. Given BMW’s naming strategy, the ‘e’ prefix means that the eDrive50 is rear-wheel drive rather than four. To achieve this, the i7 loses the front-mounted motor, and with it comes a modest reduction in weight (down by 120kg when compared with the xDrive60), plus a decent £14,000 saving on the price.

The eDrive50 can’t travel as far as the pricier model, but a WLTP-tested best of 374 miles is only 10 miles shy. It’ll charge at the same 195kW peak, so a 10 to 80 per cent charge should take just over 30min.

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Road tests

There’s less power (449bhp to the xDrive model’s 536bhp), so the 0-62mph rises from 4.7 seconds to 5.5 seconds. But there’s still plenty of enjoyment to be had; the 50 is rapid for a 5.4m-long car, so nobody will be left wanting – especially those in the rear, who’d inevitably end up more ruffled than they’d like.

It’s nice to know that the power is there if you need it, but most of the time the i7 is at its best as a plush cruiser. The two-chamber air suspension smooths out rough roads, while body control is taut for such a big, heavy machine. Wind noise is all but non-existent, and there’s only the mildest hint of tyre noise. If you want it, you can pipe artificial sounds into the cabin courtesy of composer Hans Zimmer, who has created a tonal suite to complement all the drive modes that the i7 has to offer.

Alex Ingram driving the BMW i726

The Ultimate Pack boosts the experience further with rear-wheel steering, which helps manoeuvrability at low speeds, and cornering agility when you’re pressing on. As before, the 7 Series is the one car in its class that’s as enjoyable for the driver as it is for the passengers they’re chauffeuring.

But what else do you get for your money? There are two trim options – Excellence and M Sport – and they both deliver a plush cabin experience. The back seats are designed for two, with acres of legroom, soft upholstery and headrest cushions, plus a central armrest that helps divide the rear into separate sections.

Our M Sport car included the £28,500 Ultimate Pack, which adds reclining, massage, heating and ventilation functions to the chairs, all controlled through the smartphone-style touch pads located on the doors. By the way, the Ultimate Pack also includes doors that open and close automatically with the push of a button; this can be done from inside or outside of the car, or controlled via the main display. There are sensors in the doors that stop them short of obstacles or people if they’re opened in confined spaces.

The vast 31.3-inch screen in the back glides from its stowed position in the roof to a suitable viewing location, while electric blinds fill the windows to create a two-person cinema. The screen can feel a little close-set, but it has a super-wide 32:9 aspect ratio and can link to whatever streaming service you might want. Amazon Fire TV is included, and you can also stream to the screen wirelessly or via HDMI.

Yet it’s not only back-seat occupants who are able to enjoy the luxury the i7 has to offer. Up front a seemingly inexhaustible range of functions can be accessed via the curved display, including TV, video streaming and even games, which can be controlled via a smartphone.

Model:BMW i7 eDrive50 M Sport
Price:£106,265
Powertrain:105.7kWh battery 1x e-motor
Power/torque:449bhp/650Nm
Transmission:Single-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:5.5 seconds
Top speed:127mph
Range:374 miles
Charging:195kW/10-80% in 34 mins
Size (L/W/H):5,391/1,950/1,544mm
On sale:Now
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

