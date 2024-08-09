New BMW i7 eDrive50 M Sport review: RWD luxury EV with a sporty twist

Verdict

Buyers at this end of the market are more interested in comfort, luxury and gadgets than on-the-limit performance or efficiency. But if we were looking for a premium limousine, the eDrive50 would be more than enough BMW i7 for us. It’s rapid, quiet and refined, and it feels just as plush inside as any other version because it can be specced with all of the same luxuries, including the stunning (but pricey) Ultimate Pack.

Luxury cars come in many different shapes these days, but you still can’t beat a traditional four-door limousine for

a sense of occasion. One of our favourites is the BMW 7 Series – it’s a two-time Best Luxury Car winner at our New Car Awards – and the electric i7 adds another dimension to the car’s plush driving experience.

The latest addition to the line-up is the eDrive50 powertrain. Given BMW’s naming strategy, the ‘e’ prefix means that the eDrive50 is rear-wheel drive rather than four. To achieve this, the i7 loses the front-mounted motor, and with it comes a modest reduction in weight (down by 120kg when compared with the xDrive60), plus a decent £14,000 saving on the price.

The eDrive50 can’t travel as far as the pricier model, but a WLTP-tested best of 374 miles is only 10 miles shy. It’ll charge at the same 195kW peak, so a 10 to 80 per cent charge should take just over 30min.