News

Kia EV9 named World Car of the Year 2024

It was more Korean success in the World Car of the Year awards this time, both Kia and Hyundai claimed wins alongside BMW, Volvo and Toyota.

by: Steve Fowler
27 Mar 2024
Kia EV9 Air - front static

Kia’s all-electric EV9 SUV has scooped the ultimate prize, being named World Car of the Year for 2024 at the New York International Auto Show.

The new Kia beat competition from the Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal for the overall World Car of the Year award, while also winning the World Electric Car of the Year award ahead of the BMW i5 and, again, the EX30.

There was success for Volvo, though, with the EX30 winning the World Urban Car of the Year award. Other winners included a surprise win for the Toyota Prius, named World Car Design of the Year ahead of the Ferrari Purosangue and Ford Bronco and the BMW 5 Series was named World Luxury Car of the Year.

It was further success for Kia’s sister brand Hyundai, winning the World Performance Car of the Year trophy for the Ioniq 5 N, following the Ioniq 5’s overall World Car of the Year win in 2022. And prior to the New York Event, Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey was named World Car Person of the Year.

Kia EV9 Air - rear static

Speaking of Kia’s World Car Award win, President and CEO of Kia UK, Paul Philpott, said: “This is fantastic recognition for such an important vehicle in our ever-evolving line-up. It’s made all the more important due to recognition from such esteemed journalists from the UK and around the world. I’m very proud of the Kia team for bringing such a sensational vehicle to market - we’re fast becoming a true leader in electric vehicles.”

The World Car Awards are voted for by an international panel of expert judges, including Auto Express editor-in-chief Steve Fowler. The EV9 is the 21st winner of the World Car of the Year trophy, completing a three-year lockout by Korean brands with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 winning in 2023 and 2022. The Kia Telluride was named World Car of the Year in 2020.

Previous World Car of the Year winners

Steve Fowler
Editor-in-chief

Steve Fowler has been editor-in-chief of Auto Express since 2011 and is responsible for all editorial content across the website and magazine. He has previously edited What Car?, Autocar and What Hi-Fi? and has been writing about cars for the best part of 30 years. 

