New McLaren Artura Spider review: roofless hybrid supercar shows the brand at its best

Verdict

The McLaren Artura Spider is a more desirable small hybrid supercar than the coupe, and a major improvement all-round due to a collection of changes across the board. The Artura Spider’s elements come together beautifully in an engaging, fast and charismatic package, one that feels distinctly McLaren and delivers tangible benefits with its new-age hybrid powertrain.

The Artura was meant to be a new era for McLaren. New engine, new hybrid powertrain assistance and a heightened focus on quality, reliability and desirability. Yet as with any revolutionary exercise the coupe had its fair share of problems, issues that this Spider version might just have worked its way around.

That’s because the Spider doesn’t just introduce a new open-top layout for the Artura, but also a fundamental update featuring refinements across the board - and even a little more power. In a change applied from 2024 to both coupe and Spider, the Artura’s peak power has gone up 20bhp to create a total of 690bhp derived from the combined efforts of the V6 engine and its hybrid module.

The engine itself is McLaren’s bespoke twin-turbocharged 120-degree, 3.0-litre unit, optimised from the ground up to integrate a hybrid system. Peak torque is unchanged at 720Nm, 585Nm of that coming directly from the engine, and the whole shebang has been re-tuned to deliver a more linear rush towards the red line. There’s also a new exhaust system with a resonator to let more noise into the cabin, and the gearbox has been tweaked with 25 per cent faster shifts.