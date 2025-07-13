It’s crazy that a new Dacia Spring EV can now be yours for just £10k

It was me. I’m that “naive” car bloke whose request for a few new, small, pure-electric models at around £10,000 a pop was “greedily unreasonable” and “hopelessly out of touch” – or maybe not, I’m now smugly telling myself.

Consumer scepticism, suspicion and wariness of electric cars and their generally high prices were rife in 2024. This prompted my end-of-year plea to the armies of manufacturing, marketing and sales boys and girls out there to put at least one unapologetically modest, bargain-basement pure-EV on the market in 2025.

If nothing else, it would be a symbolic gesture and might just appeal to sceptics reluctant to splash out big bucks on pure-electric cars and tech they’re wary of, but who could be willing and financially able to have an exploratory dabble on one if it was dirt cheap.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thus my proposal for what I dubbed the 10:100 – a £10,000 pure-electric four-seat car with a range of at least 100 miles in the real world and capable of 70mph on motorways.

Now, eight months later, the most modest motor of my tight-fisted dreams has arrived online and in the showrooms. I’m vindicated!

The latest developments go a bit like this: this summer you can be the outright owner of a proper, four-seat, delivery mileage, 100 per cent-electric car priced at, or very close to, £10k. Realistically, think a 130-mile real-world range – not brilliant, but OK for an urban dweller or a rural family in need of a low-mileage second or third car.