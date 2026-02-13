Cold weather range no problem for Kia’s baby: new EV2 drops less than 25% at -20 degrees
Kia’s upcoming baby electric car came within 25 per cent of its WLTP range figure in sub-zero tests in Norway
Prototype testing of the forthcoming Kia EV2 has revealed the Korean brand’s smallest electric model will be capable of achieving within 25 per cent of its claimed WLTP range figure, even in sub-zero temperatures.
Much like petrol cars – which are less efficient in the cold, because a richer fuel mix is required to reach and maintain optimum engine temperatures – EVs also tend to struggle in winter, as colder weather can increase friction within the battery pack, while more energy is also consumed in order to heat the cabin.
However, the Norwegian Automobile Federation drove a pre-production version of the Kia EV2 GT-Line and managed to eke out roughly 193 miles of range in temperatures as low as minus 21 degrees centigrade. That’s just 24.8 per cent shy of the GT-Line’s 257-mile maximum range, which is reduced slightly from the 278 miles possible in the lower-spec Air model, given the former’s larger 19-inch wheels.
“This result serves as proof that the EV2 will continue to deliver reliable range even in extremely low temperatures,” said Kia Europe’s VP of product and market, Pablo Martinez Masip. “Being the entry point to Kia’s EV line‑up does not mean compromising; the EV2 offers customers throughout Europe an affordable yet reliable way to enter electric mobility.”
Due on sale in the summer, the Kia EV2 will be offered with two battery options. Expected to start from around £25,000, the entry-level Standard Range version will employ a 42.2kWh battery, providing a range of up to 195 miles. Pricier Long Range models will get a larger 61kWh unit, boosting range to the aforementioned maximum of 278 miles.
Both versions will get a front-mounted electric motor, with Standard Range Cars putting out 148bhp; higher-spec Long Range cars will produce 10bhp less, likely as a means of maximising range. Kia says rapid charging the EV2 from 10-80 per cent should only take around half an hour, with the prototype in the test completing the same charge in 36 minutes, despite the freezing temperatures.
The EV2 arrives as part of a model blitz from Kia which has also seen the introduction of the larger EV4 hatchback/saloon, EV5 family SUV and PV5 van.
Currently, the EV4 and PV5 qualify for the base Band 2 Electric Car Grant worth £1,500; it remains to be seen whether the EV2 will also qualify for this, but if it does, it would certainly make it competitive against rivals such as the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E, given that both receive the maximum £3,750 grant.
