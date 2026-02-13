Prototype testing of the forthcoming Kia EV2 has revealed the Korean brand’s smallest electric model will be capable of achieving within 25 per cent of its claimed WLTP range figure, even in sub-zero temperatures.

Much like petrol cars – which are less efficient in the cold, because a richer fuel mix is required to reach and maintain optimum engine temperatures – EVs also tend to struggle in winter, as colder weather can increase friction within the battery pack, while more energy is also consumed in order to heat the cabin.

However, the Norwegian Automobile Federation drove a pre-production version of the Kia EV2 GT-Line and managed to eke out roughly 193 miles of range in temperatures as low as minus 21 degrees centigrade. That’s just 24.8 per cent shy of the GT-Line’s 257-mile maximum range, which is reduced slightly from the 278 miles possible in the lower-spec Air model, given the former’s larger 19-inch wheels.

“This result serves as proof that the EV2 will continue to deliver reliable range even in extremely low temperatures,” said Kia Europe’s VP of product and market, Pablo Martinez Masip. “Being the entry point to Kia’s EV line‑up does not mean compromising; the EV2 offers customers throughout Europe an affordable yet reliable way to enter electric mobility.”