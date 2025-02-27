Kia EV1 “definitely” in company’s electric-car plan

Kia’s rapidly-expanding electric car line-up will “definitely” include a city-car sized EV1 according to global CEO Song Ho-Sung – and a concept could be revealed in as little as 12 months, Auto Express can reveal.

Speaking from the brand’s annual EV Day, which took place in Barcelona this week, Ho-Sung acknowledged that Kia needed a “lower size, lower price model” to sit under the EV2 small SUV due next year. The car would be an obvious rival to Volkswagen’s upcoming ID.1 (dubbed EVERY.1), and its sister cars from Skoda and Cupra.

When asked if such a model was in the pipeline, Ho-Sung said: “Yes, definitely. We need a lower size, or lower price model. We are internally studying what will be our entry EV model apart from EV2. Maybe on the next EV Day we will show you what we have planned.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

While a date for Kia’s next EV Day hasn’t been set, the time between its inaugural show in 2023 and this week’s event was roughly 16 months – although we understand the second showing was originally in the calendar for late last year before being postponed. We could therefore see an EV1 concept revealed as soon as spring 2026, before the car is unveiled in full 12 months later.