Shell is working on a new concept that will act as a demonstration of next-generation electric car tech that could bring faster charging, greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Set to be fully unveiled in June, Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car won’t be some impractical hypercar that uses unattainable sci-fi tech; instead it’s a small ‘B-segment’ SUV, much like the Ford Puma Gen-E and Kia EV3, and has been engineered using real-world solutions developed in Britain.

Yes, you read that right; the car set to be revealed in just a couple of months will be a real, driveable vehicle that, as its name suggests, adheres to Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge philosophy. All of this centres around making an EV that’s not only more usable, but also more sustainable. Crucially, the concept will boast sub-10 minute rapid charging, efficiency of over 10km (around 6.2 miles) per kilowatt-hour and a total lifetime CO2 footprint of under 10 tonnes.

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Shell says it can achieve all this by adopting immersive battery cooling technology. This effectively encases battery cells in non-conductive cooling fluid, which can more effectively redistribute the heat generated from charging or acceleration throughout the battery unit.

This not only allows a freer flow of electrons when charging – thus allowing the vehicle to maintain its peak charging speed for longer without the need for high-powered chargers – but boosts efficiency overall.