New Shell concept car teased with 10-minute charging and next-level efficiency
Innovative Triple 10 Challenge concept will use next-generation immersion cooling tech to make big strides in charging, efficiency and sustainability
Shell is working on a new concept that will act as a demonstration of next-generation electric car tech that could bring faster charging, greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions.
Set to be fully unveiled in June, Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car won’t be some impractical hypercar that uses unattainable sci-fi tech; instead it’s a small ‘B-segment’ SUV, much like the Ford Puma Gen-E and Kia EV3, and has been engineered using real-world solutions developed in Britain.
Yes, you read that right; the car set to be revealed in just a couple of months will be a real, driveable vehicle that, as its name suggests, adheres to Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge philosophy. All of this centres around making an EV that’s not only more usable, but also more sustainable. Crucially, the concept will boast sub-10 minute rapid charging, efficiency of over 10km (around 6.2 miles) per kilowatt-hour and a total lifetime CO2 footprint of under 10 tonnes.
Shell says it can achieve all this by adopting immersive battery cooling technology. This effectively encases battery cells in non-conductive cooling fluid, which can more effectively redistribute the heat generated from charging or acceleration throughout the battery unit.
This not only allows a freer flow of electrons when charging – thus allowing the vehicle to maintain its peak charging speed for longer without the need for high-powered chargers – but boosts efficiency overall.
Admittedly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen immersive cooling on a production car; the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E-Performance utilises this technology for its hybrid battery, while a Renault Megane E-Tech concept last year also trialled it to effectively halve charging times and boost range.
We don’t know the exact specifications of the Shell vehicle yet, but Dr. Cara Tredget, vice president of mobility and lubricant technology, told Auto Express: “The team started with a blank sheet of paper-type approach. We asked ourselves: what’s the best we can achieve with not weird rocket materials, but things that are available and scalable now?”
Tredget says the team have been aiming for a kerbweight of around 1,000kg, which is roughly 25 per cent less than a small-battery Renault 5 – one of the lighter EVs on the market. This has been realised by fitting a smaller battery than you’d typically see in a vehicle of this size.
Range won’t be sacrificed, though, because as mentioned, the immersion-cooled unit that will feature is much more efficient than a typical air or indirect liquid-cooled unit. Lightweight and eco-friendly composite materials, such as carbon fibre for the body and wheels, further enhance efficiency.
However, the Shell Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car won’t ever make production. Tredget says the team’s objective was “to demonstrate that the EV industry is not a static field”.
Of course, as fossil fuels slowly become less relevant, Shell will want to diversify its business, and coolant fluids, such as the ones used in the concept, could become a big income stream for the British conglomerate.
Cynics will also highlight that faster charging is in the firm’s own interest, as it’ll mean a quicker serving rate at its 1,000-plus Shell Recharge rapid chargers across the UK.
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