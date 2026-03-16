The death of the Honda 0 Series is heartbreaking, but what it signals is even worse

I’m a fortunate soul to be given the chance to see far into the future of many car manufacturers. And with so much upheaval around the car industry due to decarbonisation, the pressure to autonomise, digitise, and streamline development and engineering, legacy brands are being forced into big change – big, ambitious and expensive change – and gosh it’s exciting.

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Honda is one of these manufacturers, and when it launched the 0 Series program in Las Vegas a few years back, it signalled a clear intention of total reform. Since then I’ve seen the 0 Series prototypes, sat in the concepts, and listened to passionate engineers and designers talk about this once-in-a-lifetime chance to reimagine Honda in the electric age.

When I toured Honda’s proving ground in 2025, I saw a rolling chassis of the 0 Series saloon and its absolutely incredible proportions. The crazy shapes of its fundamental structure blew me away; it was so different and innovative. This one program proved that Honda really was in the process of building a four-door saloon that looked just as wild and futuristic as those wonderful concepts.

And just like that, it’s gone. Honda is scrapping the whole 0 Series program, and it’s knocked me for six. I don’t have a particular affinity for the brand, but of all the future-gazing that I’ve been privileged to experience over the last few years, nothing made me more excited than the 0 Series.