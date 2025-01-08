The nose takes some inspiration from the Honda e, but its friendly face has been replaced with a more aggressive look, thanks to new LED headlights and front air intakes. Its charging point is located on the nose, rather than on the bonnet.

There’s more style-led embellishment at the rear, but the car’s practical nature hasn’t been forgotten, thanks to an extremely low bootlid that will make loading easy. The square rear lights and basic shape remain faithful to the Japanese-market model.

Honda says Super-N customers will be able to choose from a “wide range of exterior colours and customisation options, each created to create that personal touch”. Included in these options are a two-tone paint job, plus “distinctive” body graphics.

What about the cabin?

Inside, the Super-N’s origins are clear, with a simple and space-efficient design. The upper dashboard has been taken straight from the Japanese model, but this is good news because Kei cars are extraordinarily roomy.

The design is very lean and straightforward, with two small displays: one handling the infotainment and the other the main driver’s display. Running along its entire length is a small shelf, with a larger bin to the right-hand side of the driver.

The gear selection buttons are mounted on a little outcrop, and between the unique seats is a small cubby with a single cup-holder and storage tray. Even the most clever packaging can’t disguise the fact that the Super-N’s cabin is very narrow, though.