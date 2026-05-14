New Honda hybrid saloon and SUV prototypes fill the 0 Series-sized hole after EV U-turn
Honda’s ambition towards EVs has been redirected to hybrids with a pragmatic plan moving forward
Honda has just revealed a new product plan leading up to the end of the decade, committing to 15 new hybrid-powered models by 31 March 2030. This will bring wide-ranging change across all of the manufacturer’s existing model lines, including the Civic and HR-V, but will also see the introduction of a few new vehicles that could embody a little of the magic from the brand’s now-dead 0 Series program.
The first of these new models is a large Honda Hybrid Saloon Prototype, although the shape is certainly more ‘fast-back’ than ‘three-box limousine’. No specific technical elements have been disclosed yet, but it represents a big investment into new technology for the brand, because underneath the boxy skin is a brand-new hybrid platform and powertrain.
This architecture has been engineered primarily for models suited to the US market, and is therefore specialised around larger models from the D-segment upwards. It will also support e-AWD, which uses a second electric motor on the rear axle to provide four-wheel drive. The second model on this architecture will be a large D-segment SUV under the luxurious Acura brand, as also shown in prototype form.
Production of these models will all be based in Honda’s American plant in Ohio, filling the factory space that was once earmarked for the 0 Series saloon and SUV – two models that have been killed off in the wake of sluggish electric car adoption across the USA and other international markets.
There are some remnants of the 0 Series program which are still being worked on, though, including a new Asimo operating system and full software-defined vehicle capabilities that come with it. This will see one of Honda’s somewhat rudimentary infotainment systems replaced with something more modern and connected.
Other models will also benefit from this hybrid-first initiative, because classic lines like Civic, HR-V and CR-V will all be totally revamped with all-new hybrid powertrains in the next couple of years, too.
All of this sounds very US-centric, what about Europe?
This is where things become a little more murky. Europe will continue to offer its current model lines in their new forms, and with extensive integration of hybrid powertrains shouldn’t have any issues complying with ever tighter emissions regulations.
However, it’s unknown whether the new model lines, such as those being introduced into the US, will find their way into Europe as was the plan with the 0 Series models.
We do know for certain, though, that a new HR-V will arrive in 2028, with a fresh Civic and CR-V – which share many of powertrain, chassis and interior elements – also coming along soon. Beyond this, Honda’s Super-N EV city car will fulfil the role as the brand’s sole BEV option, but there are no immediate plans to introduce any further EVs.
The one remaining vestige of the 0 Series – the small Alpha SUV – still hasn’t been confirmed for sale outside of Asia, but if demand is high enough, Honda has always remained open to bringing it to Europe.
Why is this new plan important for Honda?
It’s fair to say that there was collective sigh when Honda announced the death of the Series 0 program, but ever the pragmatists, the Japanese brand has already revealed what its hybrid-powered future will look like in the next four years.
While this is an all-together less ambitious plan, it shows that Honda has been able to take something from the ashes of the BEV program. However, thanks to challenging geopolitical circumstances and the rise in oil prices due to the war in Iran, the world is softening its attitudes on EVs, seeing them as a way of saving money, rather than just making an environmental statement.
Did Honda pull the plug too early on a range of cars that, in a year or two, would have been well placed to make the most of an oil-starved car market? We’ll have to wait and see.
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