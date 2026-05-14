Honda has just revealed a new product plan leading up to the end of the decade, committing to 15 new hybrid-powered models by 31 March 2030. This will bring wide-ranging change across all of the manufacturer’s existing model lines, including the Civic and HR-V, but will also see the introduction of a few new vehicles that could embody a little of the magic from the brand’s now-dead 0 Series program.

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The first of these new models is a large Honda Hybrid Saloon Prototype, although the shape is certainly more ‘fast-back’ than ‘three-box limousine’. No specific technical elements have been disclosed yet, but it represents a big investment into new technology for the brand, because underneath the boxy skin is a brand-new hybrid platform and powertrain.

This architecture has been engineered primarily for models suited to the US market, and is therefore specialised around larger models from the D-segment upwards. It will also support e-AWD, which uses a second electric motor on the rear axle to provide four-wheel drive. The second model on this architecture will be a large D-segment SUV under the luxurious Acura brand, as also shown in prototype form.

Production of these models will all be based in Honda’s American plant in Ohio, filling the factory space that was once earmarked for the 0 Series saloon and SUV – two models that have been killed off in the wake of sluggish electric car adoption across the USA and other international markets.