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Get “troubling” MG3 seat latch flaw fixed, Euro NCAP urges owners

Owners of the MG3 are being urged to take part in a safety recall, in which over 12,000 cars have already been fixed

By:Tom Jervis
13 May 2026
MG3 - front cornering

Industry safety experts at Euro NCAP have urged MG3 owners to take part in a free recall on the MG3 supermini. The recall addresses what the organisation describes as a “significant safety flaw” surrounding the supermini’s seat latching system.

In September 2025, Euro NCAP crash tested the MG3 and uncovered a “troubling” issue with the mechanism of the front seats. The driver’s seat came unlatched from the rails mid-collision, causing it to twist and resulting in lower leg injuries for the crash dummy. This also caused the dummy’s head to ‘bottom out’ on the steering wheel, something that would also be likely to result in injury. Responding to the results Euro NCAP took the unprecedented decision to advise consumers to avoid buying the MG3 altogether.

Since then, MG has launched a free recall for all MG3 cars built prior to August 2025 – models produced after this date have been manufactured with the necessary fixes to the seat mechanism included. Between the start of the recall in November 2025 and the end of April 2026, MG says it has inspected and fixed over 12,000 cars – roughly two-thirds of those impacted. Having already contacted every owner concerned, the firm expects to surpass the 90 per cent completion mark by November 2026.

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Nevertheless, Euro NCAP’s programme director, Dr. Aled Williams, said: “This was a significant safety flaw that Euro NCAP uncovered, and we were pleased with MG Motor’s robust response. Owners of the MG3 who haven’t heard about the vehicle recall or are still to take action should contact their local MG dealer, and they will confirm whether their car is one of the affected models, and arrange repairs, if necessary, at no cost to the owner.”

As of the time of writing, the MG3 has been awarded a respectable four-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. Aside from the seat rail issue, it was rated 74 per cent and 73 per cent for adult and child occupant protection respectively, 81 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 69 per cent for safety assist functions.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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