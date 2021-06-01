Best GAP insurance 2026

We’re all used to dealers trying to ‘upsell’ us profitable add-ons when buying a car. The sales staff will try to sign up buyers to service plans, paint protection and a variety of insurance products to cover everything from a scraped bumper to a puncture.

One of the most genuinely useful products is called GAP insurance. The initials stand for Guaranteed Asset Protection but – fittingly – it is designed to cover the gap between the price you paid for a car and the lower payout amount from your insurer if the car is written off or stolen. There is no need for it legally, but it could cover any negative equity on your finance or simply give you the chance to have a brand-new car again after an accident or theft.

The way GAP is sold has changed since the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) scrutinised the market in 2025, which means that some car dealers have stopped selling it altogether. If you still want it, there are plenty of insurers who will be happy to provide cover. But which is the best?

How we tested

We asked eight internet providers for prices on the same ‘Return to Invoice’ cover for a nearly new Ford Puma being bought on hire purchase. This would pay out the difference between the price you paid for the car and the settlement amount from the insurer. We set the maximum claim to £15,000 for three years of cover.