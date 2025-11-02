The Renault 4 is more irresistible than ever thanks to a healthy price cut

Are you planning to buy or lease a new vehicle in the UK over the coming weeks or months? Then you’d be bonkers not to refer back to the full and frank results of the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025. Or, if you can hold out a little longer before ordering your next motor, the 2026 New Car Awards, due to be published in the mag and on autoexpress.co.uk eight months from now.

Separate from and deliberately different to this leading, British awards programme (where expert road testers and editors do the judging) is a more international initiative – the New Car World Championships (comprising a mixed bunch of judges, jurors and executioners currently or previously working as design chiefs, industry titans, F1 drivers, TV and radio show presenters, journalists or those in other global automotive jobs). These car-obsessed folk hail from Tokyo, London, Durban, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Sydney, Seoul... and several other places in between. And they’re assisted by members of the public who get to have a say in the vote.

This week, hours before the opening of the daftly-named Japan Mobility Show and its even dafter official slogan of ‘Let’s Go Mobishow’, were the announcements for the overall and category winners of the New Car World Championships 2025/2026. Toyota was named as the outstanding estate-car manufacturer, thanks to a wagon sold as the Crown in Asia, Signia in the US but, sadly, not available in the UK. Honda was coupé king, thanks to its all-new Prelude, and the 4x4 champ was the Denza B5 – the first premium 4x4 from China. South Korea’s Hyundai Santa Fe was seven-seat SUV supremo.