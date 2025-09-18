According to Ge, BYD is planning to offer it in one of its own models at some point, but Denza will be the brand that introduces it to UK motorists with the Z9GT.

The company’s specially designed all-liquid-cooled charging points can deliver speeds of up to 1,360kW, meaning they’re nearly four times as powerful as the 350kW units found at most UK service stations now.

Ge says the first of these lightning-fast chargers will go live next year. “I'm working really hard on that, and hopefully by the end of Q1 2026 we’ll have a few set up, including here at our headquarters in Uxbridge.” Meanwhile Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, told Auto Express recently at least 200 to 300 of these will be installed in the UK by the end of next year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But rather than only allowing Denza customers to use its chargers – as was the case with the Tesla Supercharger network until a few years ago – Ge wants them to be open to all electric car owners.

And because its chargers are apparently faster and cheaper to install than the competition, this will enable Denza to charge less for customers to use them. Potentially as little as 60p per kWh.

Which customers is Denza hoping to attract?

We asked Ge what types of customers Denza wants to attract. “Maybe some young engineers and entrepreneurs,” he replies, “Then brand-wise, I think we will attract some people from BMW and Mercedes, probably Porsche and Nio as well.”

Rather than the usual forecourt-style car dealerships, Ge tells us Denza’s first dealership will open around March or April next year in Knightsbridge, London – the home of Harrods and flagship stores for numerous high-end fashion brands. High traffic areas near other premium brands are what Denza is after, in order to build brand awareness with its target clientele.

But Denza isn’t waiting until next spring to start getting its name out there. Recently the brand presented all three of its models at the Concours of Elegance at London’s Hampton Court Palace, and before that the Z9GT and B5 took on the hillclimb at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…