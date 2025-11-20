Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Denza Z supercar set for dynamic Goodwood FoS launch in 2026

BYD’s Denza is launching four new models here in the UK next year including the new Z

By:Alastair Crooks
20 Nov 2025
Denza Z spyshot 112

You’ve probably heard of Chinese giant BYD, but its premium brand Denza is coming to the UK as well. Now a fourth Denza model has been confirmed for the UK - the all-electric Denza Z supercar. 

The Denza Z was revealed at Auto Shanghai earlier this year in concept form and we’ve also spied it testing in production trim on the Nurburgring recently. Pricing information is still some way off, but the car will be positioned as a halo model for Denza - sitting above the Z9 GT shooting brake, the D9 luxury MPV and the rugged-looking B5 SUV. 

Speaking at the launch of the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i, BYD’s executive vice-president Stella Li, told Auto Express when to expect the Denza Z in the UK. “We’d like to invite you to Goodwood [Festival of Speed],” she said. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ms Li also whetted our appetites further by suggesting the Z’s launch could be a dynamic one, stating: “You will have the chance to experience this car with a famous race car driver”. 

Denza Z spyshot 212

Technical details on the Denza Z are slim, though Ms Li mentioned several features such as drifting, autonomous driving and even a tank turn - like fellow Chinese supercar the Yangwang U9. There was no mention of the car ‘bunny hopping’, a talent the U9 showcased at Goodwood in 2024, however. 

The Denza Z will be all-electric, though details on power haven’t been shared as yet. We know it sits on the same e3 platform as the Z9 GT, which would cater for a three-motor setup. We don’t know what battery the Z will use, though we do know it’ll be able to employ BYD’s ‘flash charging’ system. This technology will be able to provide a charge of 1,000kW (one megawatt) to add around 250 miles of range in five minutes. 300 of BYD’s flash chargers will be open by the end of 2026 in the UK according to the brand. 

As for styling, we can see from the test car at the Nurburgring that the Denza Z will look very similar to the concept car in production form. The huge spoiler, splitter and rear diffuser all remain as does the roll cage behind the two seats - just like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender
Denza B5 - static front 3/4

New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender

We get an early taste of B5 electric SUV from BYD-owned Denza that is bound for Britain to take on premium players
Road tests
7 Nov 2025
Denza EV charging network capable of blistering 1,360kW speeds, and it’s coming to the UK
Denza Z9GT - front cornering

Denza EV charging network capable of blistering 1,360kW speeds, and it’s coming to the UK

The tech-focused brand from China is aiming to have up to around 300 ultra-rapid charging points across the UK by the end of 2026
News
20 Oct 2025
New Denza B5 confirmed for the UK: Land Rover Defender rival part of 3-pronged attack on Mercedes and BMW
New Denza B5 - front static

New Denza B5 confirmed for the UK: Land Rover Defender rival part of 3-pronged attack on Mercedes and BMW

BYD’s premium sister brand is also planning to build its own ultra-rapid charging network, taking a leaf of Tesla’s book
News
18 Sep 2025
Denza is coming to the UK: BYD’s premium sister brand to launch with crazy 1,000bhp estate
Denza Z9GT - front

Denza is coming to the UK: BYD’s premium sister brand to launch with crazy 1,000bhp estate

The Z9GT shooting brake is likely to be Denza’s first offering in the UK next year, with boss claiming that it’s “10 times better” than rivals
News
9 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range
Renault Trafic - front

New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

The production version of the new mid-sized Renault Trafic van has been revealed and it will hit showrooms later in 2026
News
18 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper

Just a matter of weeks after we last highlighted the MG4, it’s now even more affordable at just under £178 per month. No wonder it’s our Deal of the D…
News
8 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content