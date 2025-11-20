You’ve probably heard of Chinese giant BYD, but its premium brand Denza is coming to the UK as well. Now a fourth Denza model has been confirmed for the UK - the all-electric Denza Z supercar.

The Denza Z was revealed at Auto Shanghai earlier this year in concept form and we’ve also spied it testing in production trim on the Nurburgring recently. Pricing information is still some way off, but the car will be positioned as a halo model for Denza - sitting above the Z9 GT shooting brake, the D9 luxury MPV and the rugged-looking B5 SUV.

Speaking at the launch of the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i, BYD’s executive vice-president Stella Li, told Auto Express when to expect the Denza Z in the UK. “We’d like to invite you to Goodwood [Festival of Speed],” she said.

Ms Li also whetted our appetites further by suggesting the Z’s launch could be a dynamic one, stating: “You will have the chance to experience this car with a famous race car driver”.

Technical details on the Denza Z are slim, though Ms Li mentioned several features such as drifting, autonomous driving and even a tank turn - like fellow Chinese supercar the Yangwang U9. There was no mention of the car ‘bunny hopping’, a talent the U9 showcased at Goodwood in 2024, however.

The Denza Z will be all-electric, though details on power haven’t been shared as yet. We know it sits on the same e3 platform as the Z9 GT, which would cater for a three-motor setup. We don’t know what battery the Z will use, though we do know it’ll be able to employ BYD’s ‘flash charging’ system. This technology will be able to provide a charge of 1,000kW (one megawatt) to add around 250 miles of range in five minutes. 300 of BYD’s flash chargers will be open by the end of 2026 in the UK according to the brand.

As for styling, we can see from the test car at the Nurburgring that the Denza Z will look very similar to the concept car in production form. The huge spoiler, splitter and rear diffuser all remain as does the roll cage behind the two seats - just like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

