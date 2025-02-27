Denza is coming to the UK: BYD’s premium sister brand to launch with crazy 1,000bhp estate

Denza, the premium technology-focused brand owned by Chinese automotive giant BYD, is coming to the UK next year to take on the likes of BMW, Mercedes and possibly even Porsche – and the first weapon in its arsenal will be a shooting brake estate that can deliver nearly 1,000bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As we understand it, Denza is looking to compete with the German elite on technology, design, quality and refinement, but aims to appeal on value, too, just as BYD does. However, the brand won’t be trying to top its rivals when it comes to driving dynamics.

As with so many of the new car brands coming to Europe from China, you’re unlikely to have heard of Denza before. It was launched in 2010, originally as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, with the aim of combining European design and prestige car making experience with the latest technology from China.

Denza is now wholly owned by BYD, but the man styling its products and ensuring they have a European flavour is Wolfgang Egger, former chief designer at SEAT, Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.

According to Egger, silk has played a huge role in inspiring the brand’s look – particularly the way the design flows over surfaces and also throughout the interior.

Denza Z9GT headed to the UK

The hugely powerful Denza Z9GT shooting brake will be the brand’s first offering to customers in Europe and most likely the UK, too, which to many will seem like an odd choice considering most buyers’ preference for SUVs over estate cars these days.