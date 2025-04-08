Audi A6 Avant review

All of the cars on test featured a Bang & Olufsen sound system, which sounded great. True audiophiles will note that ultra high-end systems available in rivals do have a little more grunt, but these are minimal differences and often cost a whole bunch more as a standalone optional extra.

Boot space & practicality There’s huge amounts of room in the boot, but the rear seats aren’t quite as cavernous as some rivals

This is an Avant, so you’d think the boot means everything, but this isn’t quite the case with the new A6. Audi has confessed that the rise of SUVs means that families and those after ultimate loadspace now generally gravitate towards models such as the Q7, so Audi’s decision to create a sleek, design-led model has its drawbacks.

Dimensions Length 4,990 Width (inc mirrors) 1,880 Height 1,640 Number of seats 5 Boot space 403 litres

Dimensions and size

Audi quotes a boot space of 503 litres, which is nearly 150 litres down on the significantly boxier and more upright Mercedes E-Class. This can be increased to 1,564 with the second row of seats lowered, but even then the volume is still nearly 300 litres down on the Mercedes.

The actual boot space itself is square, features a small amount of under-floor storage and comes with plenty of hooks and other little additions to make it as versatile as possible. The back seats drop in a 40:20:40 split, with the centre section lowering independently to allow for long items such as skis to fit with four passengers in place.

Driving position, seats & space in the front

There’s a good amount of variability to the driver’s seating position, but visibility out can be hampered by both the tall digital interfaces and relatively narrow windows. There is plenty of space for larger drivers, though, and all the key touchpoints, such as the seats and where you rest your knee against the centre console are padded and very comfortable.

Seats & space in the back

The rear seats have a similar issue to those in the front due the small windows, but overall space is fine, if not massive. Rivals with taller bodies such as the Mercedes E-Class and even the BMW 5 Series have a little more legroom and a less intrusive centre hump. There are lots of provisions back there, though, such as USB-C charge points and map lights.

Boot space

As mentioned the boot space is 503 litres and there’s a ski hatch, plus 40:20:40-split folding rear seats that can be lowered individually.

Reliability & safety This is an all-new model, so the Euro NCAP rating hasn’t been set yet, but active safety is comprehensive

Pros Cons Standard active safety kit

These can also be switched off easily Audi’s reliability ebbs and flows depending on the model

Audi will launch the A6 Avant with a full roster of active and passive safety kit under one umbrella, called the ‘Drive and Park’ assistance package. This includes adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition and alert, a rear camera and a parking assistant. There’s also lane departure warning, cross-traffic alert, swerve assist, front turn assist and an emergency braking function.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Collision Avoidance

Lane Safety

Cruise Control

Active emergency braking

Blind-spot detection Euro NCAP safety rating -

Adult occupant protection -

Child occupant protection -

Vulnerable road user protection -

Safety assist -

Buying and owning

Best buy: Audi A6 Avant TFSI

For now, we think the petrol will be the best choice for private buyers, because it’s less expensive, nearly as efficient and sweeter to drive than the diesel. If mega miles are on the agenda, though, the diesel still has its advantages. Business buyers will find the tax-friendly PHEV models due in the next few months to be much more suited to their needs, thanks to a reduced tax bill, with the added benefit of excellent efficiency gains if it’s regularly kept topped up with charge. For the lowest running costs for business users, though, Audi’s own A6 e-tron Avant might just pip the ICE model.

