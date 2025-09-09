BYD bets big on Europe: new 7-seat SUV, more PHEVs and "six-star" service

Chinese-car giant BYD will not let its foot off the gas, despite a two-year product offensive that has seen the firm launch no fewer than eight brand-new models in the UK. Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, told us in an exclusive interview that she is aiming for the “top tier” of the annual sales charts – with a keen eye on the likes of Volkswagen and Ford.

Key to this will be further new products, including a seven-seat flagship SUV and two extra DM-i plug-in hybrids – the latter of which Li said will be on sale “in the next six months”. The boss confirmed BYD’s strategy to have EVs and PHEVs in “every sector”, adding: “This will keep us busy in the next year”.

Pushing Li on the bigger model and possible rival to cars such as the electric Kia EV9 and petrol and hybrid-powered Skoda Kodiaq, Li said: “You will see a seven-seat SUV coming; it’s in our road map”.

We know it will be offered as an EV; referencing the BYD Tang, which is currently sold in China and Europe, Li smiled and said: “It’s the new version [of Tang]. I disclosed the secret”. Expect at least 300 miles of range, plus dual motors producing more than 500bhp.

Flash charging technology

She confirmed that the new SUV will be the first model in the UK (aside from the premium-badged Denza Z9GT, due early next year) to get the firm’s ground-breaking “flash charging” technology, which is capable of speeds up to 1,360kW – enough to replenish 250 miles of range in around five minutes.