BYD bets big on Europe: new 7-seat SUV, more PHEVs and "six-star" service
We get the lowdown from the brand boss, whose ambition seemingly knows no bounds…
Chinese-car giant BYD will not let its foot off the gas, despite a two-year product offensive that has seen the firm launch no fewer than eight brand-new models in the UK. Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, told us in an exclusive interview that she is aiming for the “top tier” of the annual sales charts – with a keen eye on the likes of Volkswagen and Ford.
Key to this will be further new products, including a seven-seat flagship SUV and two extra DM-i plug-in hybrids – the latter of which Li said will be on sale “in the next six months”. The boss confirmed BYD’s strategy to have EVs and PHEVs in “every sector”, adding: “This will keep us busy in the next year”.
Pushing Li on the bigger model and possible rival to cars such as the electric Kia EV9 and petrol and hybrid-powered Skoda Kodiaq, Li said: “You will see a seven-seat SUV coming; it’s in our road map”.
We know it will be offered as an EV; referencing the BYD Tang, which is currently sold in China and Europe, Li smiled and said: “It’s the new version [of Tang]. I disclosed the secret”. Expect at least 300 miles of range, plus dual motors producing more than 500bhp.
Flash charging technology
She confirmed that the new SUV will be the first model in the UK (aside from the premium-badged Denza Z9GT, due early next year) to get the firm’s ground-breaking “flash charging” technology, which is capable of speeds up to 1,360kW – enough to replenish 250 miles of range in around five minutes.
Yet BYD is apparently not prepared to launch a car fitted with megawatt-charging capability, without customers being able to utilise it. “Our target in the UK is a minimum of 50 [charging stations] before May next year,” Li told us. “Then, by the end of [2026] we need to have at least 200 to 300 flash-charging technologies [in the UK].”
More plug-in hybrids
Li’s desire for more PHEVs – DM-i in BYD-speak – and her comments about having multi-fuel options in every segment, may mean we see a take on the Tang also fitted with the firm’s latest plug-in tech. That’d mean a zero-emissions range of 60 miles or more, plus the option of DC fast-charging.
The last point of consideration for Li and her team in their attempt to build the fast-growing brand in the UK and Europe is a focus on customer service that the VP suggests will elevate BYD above the mainstream elite. “You need to give six-star service. Not five-star – six-star. You need to deliver something beyond the customer expectation,” Li told us.
“If you have any trouble, then we solve the issue quickly. If there is a fundamental technical issue, we have a flying doctor; within 24 hours we fly in to solve the issue.”
Li sees opportunity here – especially for fleets such as taxi or private-hire drivers, who depend on their cars day in, day out. “It's not easy, but if they trust you, it means you already passed the very extreme exam”, she said.
Interested in one of the eight BYD models already on sale in the UK?
