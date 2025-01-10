Spoiler alert! New Renault Twingo leaked online, and it’s just as adorable as we’d hoped
The new totally retro Renault Twingo will be officially revealed on 6 November, and it’s set to be one of the most affordable EVs on the market
What appears to be the official images of the new Renault Twingo have surfaced on social media ahead of the adorable, cut-price electric city car’s world debut on 6 November.
The images confirm what we already know based on pictures of prototypes and teaser images shared by Renault, which is that the new Twingo looks almost identical to the heart-warming concept we saw just two years ago.
The design is a modern interpretation and homage to the original frog-eyed Twingo from the nineties, with the new model’s horseshoe-shaped LED lights giving the car an almost cartoonishly happy face. There’s a tiny mouth-like grille too, and what look to be vertical overriders in the bumper – similar to the Renault 4.
The Twingo has retained the mono-volume shape of the original, and what look like its three air vents half-sitting on a black plastic panel which visually shortens the bonnet. Meanwhile the rear gets a large pod-like window and the same distinctive LED light design as the front.
These leaked images also provide us with a first look at the Twingo’s interior, which again appears to be very close to the concept’s. There are two sizable screens, a row of physical climate control dials, a big hazard warning light button – another nod to the original Twingo – and a bright yellow panel on the dashboard that adds a splash of colour to the otherwise black (presumably plastic-heavy) interior.
What else do we already know about the new Twingo?
The reborn Renault Twingo concept was unveiled in November 2023. The French firm’s CEO at the time, Luca de Meo, declared it would go from concept to production in only two years – matching the speed of Chinese brands – and he promised prices would start from under €20,000. That’s about £17,600 at the current exchange rate.
Auto Express has confirmed the new Twingo will be coming to the UK, and while we don’t yet know how much it will cost over here, it will certainly be one of the cheapest electric cars on sale. We expect it will be just behind the Dacia Spring at £15,000 (although pre-registered cars are available for just over £10,000 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service) and the Leapmotor T03, which starts from around £16,000.
Exactly when it will go on sale in the UK is also still under wraps, but you can already buy a ‘Twingo R Pass’ for £100 that ensures you’ll be among the first people to place an order and take delivery.
We also know that the new Renault Twingo will sit on the same AmpR Small platform as the highly acclaimed Renault 5 and Renault 4, as well as the new Nissan Micra. However, unlike its siblings – and Nissan cousin – the Twingo will use a cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery like the Citroen e-C3.
As this is a city car, it doesn’t need to be able to cover continents on a single charge, so we expect the Twingo will offer less than 200 miles of range.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today
Find a car with the experts