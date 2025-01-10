Spoiler alert! New Renault Twingo leaked online, and it’s just as adorable as we’d hoped

What appears to be the official images of the new Renault Twingo have surfaced on social media ahead of the adorable, cut-price electric city car’s world debut on 6 November.

The images confirm what we already know based on pictures of prototypes and teaser images shared by Renault, which is that the new Twingo looks almost identical to the heart-warming concept we saw just two years ago.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The design is a modern interpretation and homage to the original frog-eyed Twingo from the nineties, with the new model’s horseshoe-shaped LED lights giving the car an almost cartoonishly happy face. There’s a tiny mouth-like grille too, and what look to be vertical overriders in the bumper – similar to the Renault 4.

The Twingo has retained the mono-volume shape of the original, and what look like its three air vents half-sitting on a black plastic panel which visually shortens the bonnet. Meanwhile the rear gets a large pod-like window and the same distinctive LED light design as the front.

These leaked images also provide us with a first look at the Twingo’s interior, which again appears to be very close to the concept’s. There are two sizable screens, a row of physical climate control dials, a big hazard warning light button – another nod to the original Twingo – and a bright yellow panel on the dashboard that adds a splash of colour to the otherwise black (presumably plastic-heavy) interior.

What else do we already know about the new Twingo?

The reborn Renault Twingo concept was unveiled in November 2023. The French firm’s CEO at the time, Luca de Meo, declared it would go from concept to production in only two years – matching the speed of Chinese brands – and he promised prices would start from under €20,000. That’s about £17,600 at the current exchange rate.