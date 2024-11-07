While Bentley’s Beyond 100 plans have shifted, the first all-electric Bentley still is forging ahead and we’ve just been given our best look yet at the new SUV.

Courtesy of a new picture of a cloaked car, the first official teaser image of the electric SUV, we can see the new Bentley’s production body work for the first time. Called an ‘Urban SUV’ by the luxury brand, it’ll be revealed in 2026 ahead of first customer deliveries in 2027.

The Bentley Urban SUV’s exterior design

We’ve seen the electric Bentley SUV testing on the road before, however those cars had plenty of cladding hiding the exterior design. The latest teaser from Bentley shows off the car’s profile, certainly as a sleeker treatment than the firm’s current, and only, SUV - the Bentayga.

The nose of the Urban SUV is relatively long and coupled with the high-set wheel arches, it looks pretty purposeful - especially given that it’s billed as an SUV. Up front we can just about see a thin LED headlight strip, though previous test cars have used a quad headlight display similar to Porsche’s.

The roofline extends almost all the way to the rear of the car, rather than sloping down to provide a coupe-SUV shape. The wheelbase also looks proportionally long - possibly needed to house the battery between the axles.