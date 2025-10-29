Among the news coming out of the Japan Mobility Show, Daihatsu has revealed a concept car previewing a new generation of the iconic Copen roadster. This tiny sports car was sold in Europe for a short period of time, gaining a huge following thanks to its cute looks and rear-wheel drive chassis – two things that will be retained for in this next generation.

Few technical elements for the concept have been revealed, but the Copen is built to the Japanese kei car class, meaning it will almost certainly feature a 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine with a turbocharger and manual or CVT transmission. This powers the rear wheels, and will likely produce around 65bhp, judging by the current generation.

The concept’s design clearly takes inspiration from the original, but adds in new visual elements and sharper surfaces. The round headlights have been retained, now joined by small upright LED lighting on the front bumper and a simple, square air intake.

Despite needing to have a tiny footprint in order to comply with kei car regulations, the Copen concept has flared wheel arches both front and rear, which sit over the top of seven-spoke alloy wheels.

Another key element that should be carried over is the folding hardtop roof, which covers a simple, small two-seater cabin.

Unfortunately, there’s little chance of seeing the Copen being reintroduced to the UK and European market, as the Daihatsu brand was pulled from European markets in 2013.

There’s little endeavour to bring the brand back, too, but the forthcoming E-regulation car class being debated within the EU could see an opportunity open up for small inexpensive models based on Japanese kei cars, fitted with all-electric powertrains.

