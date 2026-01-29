Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Ineos Grenadier Black Edition is perfect for undercover police and farmers

£72k Ineos Grenadier Black Edition should be quite an intimidating sight on and off-road

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Jan 2026
Ineos Grenadier Black Edition - front cornering9

The Ineos Grenadier’s utilitarian looks have been given an attitude adjustment with the arrival of the new Black Edition. 

The new addition to the line-up gives the rugged off-roader plenty of black trim and a new paint finish, called Inky Black. 

The Grenadier Black Edition is available in Station Wagon or Quartermaster pick-up forms, starting from £71,995, making it £2,000 more than the Fieldmaster trim. The cheapest Grenadier is the standard model that starts from £62,495, although three-year old used examples on the Auto Express Buy A Car service start out at less than £37,000. 

Unique to the Black Edition are gloss-black 18-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, ‘Black Edition’ badging and dark skidplates. The 4x4 also gets tinted windows, a lockable storage box inside the spare wheel, dark interior headlining and that most luxurious of features: carpet flooring.

The Grenadier is one of the most workman-like vehicles on sale, but to help broaden its appeal in the SUV market, Ineos tweaked it in a recent mid-life facelift, which we’ve driven already. There’s been a recalibration of the steering to tighten the turning circle and also deliver more feedback through the wheel. Inside, the car gets new climate controls, updated safety-assist features – with a one-touch deactivation button – and a frameless rear-view mirror. 

Ineos Grenadier Black Edition - dashboard9

Based on the facelifted model, the Black Edition gets all these features, along with the choice of petrol or diesel six-cylinder BMW engines. Whilst the petrol unit puts out a healthy 282bhp and 450Nm of torque, the diesel is our preferred choice, thanks to its extra 100Nm of torque and superior fuel efficiency. 

Unlike the limited-edition Grenadier 1924 that launched in 2023 with a run of 1,924 units, there’s no limit to the Black Edition’s volume, although IIneos does say the trim will have a “limited production window”. 

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

