Dust off your safari suit! The Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer is coming to conquer the savanna

As well as hippos, zebras, giraffes and the occasional lion, your next safari might also include the appearance of an Ineos Grenadier, with a new, specially modified version of the hardcore 4x4 coming to the savanna in 2026.

It’s called the Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer and, as the name suggests, it’s designed to offer up to nine people the perfect view of nature when David Attenborough documentaries just don't cut it anymore.

The Grenadier Game Viewer was created by Ineos Kavango, a conversion and modification specialist based in northern Botswana, at the gateway to the Okavango Delta.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A prototype was unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Grenadier Game Viewer generated so much interest from game reserves and luxury safari lodges in Africa, plus ranches and estates in America, the Middle East and South East Asia, that Ineos has decided to build it.

The process starts with long- and extra-long wheelbase versions of the Ineos Grenadier – which is available to order through our Buy A Car service starting from £62,000 – stripped of paint, tailgates, back seats or trim as it rolls out of the company’s Hambach assembly plant in France heading to Ineos Kavango for conversion.

Customers will be able to have between four and nine rear passenger seats, depending on the wheelbase of their chosen model, as well as the storage layout and roof design.

Despite the extensive customisation options, the Grenadier Game Viewer doesn’t require any alterations to the 4x4’s ladder-frame chassis. It’s even covered by a manufacturer warranty.

Before full production of the Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer starts early next year, four models will go into service at the ultra-luxurious Hidden Lodge in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.