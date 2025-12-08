Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Dust off your safari suit! The Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer is coming to conquer the savanna

Unveiled as a prototype last year, the Grenadier Game Viewer is designed to be used by game reserves, luxury safari lodges and ranches

By:Ellis Hyde
8 Dec 2025
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - front8

As well as hippos, zebras, giraffes and the occasional lion, your next safari might also include the appearance of an Ineos Grenadier, with a new, specially modified version of the hardcore 4x4 coming to the savanna in 2026.

It’s called the Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer and, as the name suggests, it’s designed to offer up to nine people the perfect view of nature when David Attenborough documentaries just don't cut it anymore. 

The Grenadier Game Viewer was created by Ineos Kavango, a conversion and modification specialist based in northern Botswana, at the gateway to the Okavango Delta. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A prototype was unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Grenadier Game Viewer generated so much interest from game reserves and luxury safari lodges in Africa, plus ranches and estates in America, the Middle East and South East Asia, that Ineos has decided to build it.

Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - cabin8

The process starts with long- and extra-long wheelbase versions of the Ineos Grenadier – which is available to order through our Buy A Car service starting from £62,000 – stripped of paint, tailgates, back seats or trim as it rolls out of the company’s Hambach assembly plant in France heading to Ineos Kavango for conversion. 

Customers will be able to have between four and nine rear passenger seats, depending on the wheelbase of their chosen model, as well as the storage layout and roof design. 

Despite the extensive customisation options, the Grenadier Game Viewer doesn’t require any alterations to the 4x4’s ladder-frame chassis. It’s even covered by a manufacturer warranty.

Before full production of the Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer starts early next year, four models will go into service at the ultra-luxurious Hidden Lodge in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small vans 2025
Best small vans - header image

Best small vans 2025

Small vans are practical, affordable and cheap to run. This is our top 10 rundown of the best low-cost load-luggers
Best cars & vans
21 Jul 2025
£150,000 Ineos Grenadier looks ready for anything with portal axles
INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH - front pair static

£150,000 Ineos Grenadier looks ready for anything with portal axles

Look out Land Rover! Ineos has asked Letech to make the ultimate off-roader
News
8 Jul 2025
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster long-term test - header image

Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure

Final report: we pitch up with our 4x4 to put the Ineos’s optional camping accessories to the test
Long-term tests
12 Jun 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027
Nissan X-Trail - &#039;X-Trail&#039; tailgate badge

New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027

Critical new SUV will form the backbone of Nissan’s global renaissance, and it can’t come soon enough
News
5 Dec 2025
Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Electric car demand slows as Government grant fails to woo buyers

EV sales rose only marginally in the run-up to the November Budget, compared with the same period last year
News
4 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content