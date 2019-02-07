Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial van review

Our opinion on the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial

While the previous-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial focused on offering a utilitarian 4x4 experience, the latest version is being pitched as a halo model for Toyota’s commercial vehicle line-up. It’s a niche machine, with only limited numbers of commercial 4x4s sold each year, but with a healthy payload, huge towing capacity and plenty of car-like comfort up front, the Land Cruiser Commercial offers a genuine alternative to a double-cab pick-up truck. Off-road ability is excellent, while on the road it’s arguably a better machine than the SUV that it’s based on, with the removal of the back seats reducing weight and allowing the diesel engine to perform more flexibly.

About the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial

The commercial 4x4 sector is a bit of a niche market in the UK, but it’s still surprisingly busy. Until recently, the Suzuki Jimny Commercial was the entry point to the sector, while cars such as the Land Rover Defender Hard Top and Discovery Commercial, plus the Ineos Grenadier Commercial offer a bit more versatility. Now there’s another option to choose from in the shape of the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial. With prices starting from around £50,000 ex.VAT, it’s a close match for its Land Rover and Ineos rivals.

Toyota is marketing the Land Cruiser Commercial as a halo model for its Toyota Professional line-up of commercial vehicles. The previous generation was a popular machine that had strong residual values due to its limited supply and high demand, while updates during its life saw it go from a basic machine to one that was relatively well equipped. This time around, Toyota has gone in at the higher-grade end of the market from launch, with the Land Cruiser Commercial featuring kit that comes close to matching the SUV version’s.