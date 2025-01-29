Arctic Trucks has turned the Toyota Land Cruiser into off-road monster
The famous Icelandic firm turns its attention to Toyota’s new, retro-look Land Cruiser
Arctic Trucks made its name in the public consciousness building the bright red Toyota Hilux that a certain frizzy-haired TV presenter drove to the North Pole, but the Icelandic off-road specialist has turned its hand to numerous 4x4s and pickups over the years, ostensibly preparing them for the kind of harsh conditions you’d find in the company’s own volcanic backyard.
Its latest project is based on the new Toyota Land Cruiser 250, sold as the Toyota Prado in some markets. Dubbed the AT37 – a reference to the 37-inch tyres fitted as part of a suite of modifications – the new car has been extensively reengineered by Arctic Trucks to deal with everything from icy tundra to the slopes of a volcano.
Those tyres are the most obvious change: depending on the market, the Land Cruiser AT37 will use BFGoodrich all-terrain T/A K03 or mud-terrain T/A KM3 rubber, wrapped around custom 17-inch alloys, and they contribute to a significant increase in ride height all on their own. This is bolstered by two-way adjustable performance suspension from Dakar specialists R53 Suspension, that adds another 40mm.
Since all this would look a bit daft under the standard Toyota Land Cruiser arches, Arctic Trucks reprofiles those too, with a 10-piece widebody package which perfectly suits the Land Cruiser’s already chunky, retro-inspired lines. What isn’t so clear is that in addition to a wider track, the new bodywork also accommodates an extended wheelbase, achieved by relocating the rear axle. The company has also designed custom mudguards for the wider wheels and tyres.
Another detail you might not have considered is what those huge tyres do for the calibration of the speedometer. Arctic Trucks has tweaked this, plus the tyre pressure monitoring system, so neither throws its toys out of the pram the moment you start driving the Land Cruiser on its new giant wheels.
Rubberised aluminium side steps help you step up into the cab (where you’ll find custom floor mats), while other details both inside and out include a black and lava colourway used on the doors, side steps, tailgate, wheels, mudguards, gear selector, dashboard binnacle, sill plates, and the receiver cover for the 2-inch receiver hitch. You also get Arctic Trucks locking wheel nuts, and an Arctic Trucks torque wrench.
Engineering has been undertaken by both AT’s Icelandic division and a team in the UK’s ‘motorsport valley’, with input from Toyota’s distributor in Africa – another region where it doesn’t hurt to have just a little more off-road capability beneath you.
No pricing information has been confirmed, but the Land Cruiser and Prado AT37 will go on sale in the second quarter of 2025, in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. Expect to see one on the side of an Icelandic volcano soon.
