Toyota Land Cruiser (Mk1, 1960-1984) icon review: an unstoppable off-roading legend

There’s a saying in Australia that goes ‘if you want to drive into the outback, take a Land Rover, but if you want to get back out again, you’ll need a Land Cruiser’. As an Aussie, I take no greater pleasure than stating this at any and every opportunity just to antagonise my British, Land Rover-loving friends and colleagues.

But far from just being a throwaway comment; it’s one that’s built upon one of the greatest institutions of reliability, toughness and resilience – and that started right here with the original Toyota Land Cruiser.

Just like other off-roading institutions such as Jeep and Land Rover, the Toyota ‘Jeep’, as it was originally known, was designed as an off-road-capable military vehicle for the Japanese National Police Reserve in 1951, after the outbreak of the Korean War. But Toyota never actually landed a deal with the Police Reserve, losing out to Mitsubishi, and so converted its model for civilian use in 1953 under the now-iconic name, Land Cruiser.

By 1955 the brand had updated the Land Cruiser to create the new 20 Series, with a range of changes including a fully enclosed cabin. This also kicked off international sales. By 1960, the car had evolved to the 40 Series we’re driving today – a generation that many will recognise as the origin of the Land Cruiser story.