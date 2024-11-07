Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Toyota Land Cruiser ROX concept is an homage to open-air off-roaders of the past

The Land Cruiser ROX has been created for the SEMA show, but Toyota admits open–top 4x4 could easily make production

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Nov 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX concept - front 8

The new Toyota Land Cruiser already features a retro-inspired design, but what if it offered an open-top, open-air driving experience like off-roaders of the past, including the original Land Cruiser from the sixties? Well, this is what it would look like.

The Land Cruiser ROX concept is a one-off creation for the 2024 SEMA show in Las Vegas, although that doesn’t mean the Jeep Wrangler can sleep easy because Toyota admits this mini monster truck “can easily be envisioned as a future production model”.

It might look like Toyota just took a tin opener to the latest Land Cruiser, but the ROX concept required more than 50 per cent of the car to be modified and fabricated. Toyota even went to the length of creating new stamping tools to produce custom body panels and components.

Advertisement - Article continues below

New additions include custom fabricated front and rear bumpers with towing eyes and skid plates, plus there are also “skeleton” doors with open lower sections, and new rocker panels designed to offer better ground clearance. The ‘Spring Green’ paint colour was used by Land Cruisers of old, in another nod to the 4x4’s heritage.

There’s also an independent suspension system from the firm’s TRD racing division that provides a four-inch lift in ride height, plus huge flared wheelarches that were necessary because the car’s track has been widened by eight inches at the front and rear, and to accommodate the off-road tyres and 18-inch, one-piece machined billet wheels. 

The custom front-to-rear sliding soft-top allows passengers to enjoy as much of the outdoors as possible, while the interior features ‘Heritage Orange’ leather upholstery and trim, while the door panels have integrated safety kits and storage nets for other gear. And if there’s not enough space in the truck bed, there’s also a custom roof rack.  

Would you like to see the Toyota Land Cruiser ROX concept go into production? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia EV9 Adventure brings out the rugged side of electric SUV for SEMA 2024
Kia EV9 Adventure - front

New Kia EV9 Adventure brings out the rugged side of electric SUV for SEMA 2024

A similar, go-anywhere version of the Kia PV5 MPV was also revealed at the car tuner show in Las Vegas
News
7 Nov 2024
Will the new Toyota RAV4 go hardcore? RAV-X concept drops hints at SEMA 2024
Toyota RAV-X Concept - front 3/4

Will the new Toyota RAV4 go hardcore? RAV-X concept drops hints at SEMA 2024

This off-road focused RAV-4 is one for the enthusiasts, but points to possible future modifications for the plug-in family car
News
5 Nov 2024
New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show
Dodge Ram and Charger with Viper GTS livery

New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten joins electric Charger concept with classic livery from the Viper GTS at tuner show in Las Vegas
News
5 Nov 2024
New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier
Ford Custom Garage Packages Sinister Bronze Ford Bronco - front 3/4

New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier

Ford is listening to customers that want to modify their cars
News
5 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
Bristol Cars to return as an EV-maker but there's still a place for petrol
Bristol Vision 8.0 - render

Bristol Cars to return as an EV-maker but there's still a place for petrol

Grand touring specialist could return with petrol, hybrid and fully electric cars
News
4 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content