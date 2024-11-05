Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power

Toyota’s show car gets an uprated turbo engine from the US-spec GR Corolla, all-wheel drive and a retro-inspired livery 

By:Richard Ingram
5 Nov 2024
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept12

Toyota is giving us what could be a glimpse at the future of its GR86 sports car with a one-off concept revealed at the 2024 Speciality Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. The Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept, to give it its full name, gets uprated hardware and a retro-inspired livery.

Designed to celebrate Toyota’s storied history in the World Rally Championship (WRC), the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept takes its design inspiration from the celebrated Toyota Celica GT-Four raced in the eighties and nineties. Presumably for licensing reasons, the GR86’s paintwork doesn’t feature any of the Celica’s Castrol logos, yet the association is clear thanks to plenty of green, red and white flashes.

In addition, the GR86 Concept gets a selection of rally-themed modifications in the form of bonnet-mounted spotlights, a central exhaust and a large rear wing. A set of white wheels and red mud flaps complete the look.

Yet it’s under the metal where things get really interesting, thanks to a complete powertrain swap boosting output to 296bhp. The GR86’s three-cylinder engine is lifted from the US-spec Toyota GR Corolla, with the company claiming the process required “formidable fabrication challenges” to accommodate the hatchback’s taller, transverse-mounted engine and all-wheel drive layout.

Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept rear driving12

Paul Doleshal, general manager of Motorsports and Assets at Toyota Motor North America said: “The aim is to evoke memories of the legendary rally car that enthusiasts have admired on rally stages and in popular racing video games.”

The new car gets a custom subframe and engine mounts to help squeeze in the new drivetrain and raised suspension. Toyota says the springs required “significant modification” to incorporate more of the Corolla GR running gear that enabled transmission of power to the front wheels. Custom coilovers, control arms and a new steering rack are also fitted.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere, there’s a new intercooler, a race ECU and a rear differential – the latter also from the GR Corolla. Toyota says that while the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept gets the same power and torque as the hatch, there is “the potential to increase these numbers with further tuning”.

Inside, there’s a full roll cage, plus Sparco racing seats and six-point harnesses, while the boot is reserved for a small tool kit and a full-size spare wheel. In true racing car fashion, it looks like the GR86 has been completely stripped of any unnecessary sound-deadening to minimise weight. 

Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept interior12

The entire infotainment system has been ripped out, too, with the space filled by a blanking panel plus myriad switches for things like the car’s fuel cut-off and drive settings. A huge sequential gear shifter and manual handbrake sit proud, alongside a stripped-back Sparco steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker.

Mike Tripp, group vice president for Toyota Marketing said: “We did this build for our GR and Toyota Rally fans – it’s a fantasy car come to life; our way of celebrating our past achievements and the possibility of the World Rally Championship making a return to the United States”.

There’s no word yet on production though given the company’s comments on “further tuning”, plus the recent success of its Toyota GR Yaris and Corolla models, we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an uprated version of the GR86 two-door coupe going on sale – even if Toyota chooses to build it in limited numbers.

Also at SEMA, Toyota revealed a series of Tacoma and 4Runner-based SUV show cars, as well as an open-topped Land Cruiser pick-up. The brand is expected to uncover a ‘RAV X’ concept, which could possibly point towards a new RAV4 due by 2026, as well.

Should Toyota make a production version of the Rally Legacy Concept? Have your say in the comments...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

