Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power

The new car gets a custom subframe and engine mounts to help squeeze in the new drivetrain and raised suspension. Toyota says the springs required “significant modification” to incorporate more of the Corolla GR running gear that enabled transmission of power to the front wheels. Custom coilovers, control arms and a new steering rack are also fitted.

Elsewhere, there’s a new intercooler, a race ECU and a rear differential – the latter also from the GR Corolla. Toyota says that while the GR86 Rally Legacy Concept gets the same power and torque as the hatch, there is “the potential to increase these numbers with further tuning”.

Inside, there’s a full roll cage, plus Sparco racing seats and six-point harnesses, while the boot is reserved for a small tool kit and a full-size spare wheel. In true racing car fashion, it looks like the GR86 has been completely stripped of any unnecessary sound-deadening to minimise weight.

The entire infotainment system has been ripped out, too, with the space filled by a blanking panel plus myriad switches for things like the car’s fuel cut-off and drive settings. A huge sequential gear shifter and manual handbrake sit proud, alongside a stripped-back Sparco steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker.

Mike Tripp, group vice president for Toyota Marketing said: “We did this build for our GR and Toyota Rally fans – it’s a fantasy car come to life; our way of celebrating our past achievements and the possibility of the World Rally Championship making a return to the United States”.

There’s no word yet on production though given the company’s comments on “further tuning”, plus the recent success of its Toyota GR Yaris and Corolla models, we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an uprated version of the GR86 two-door coupe going on sale – even if Toyota chooses to build it in limited numbers.

Also at SEMA, Toyota revealed a series of Tacoma and 4Runner-based SUV show cars, as well as an open-topped Land Cruiser pick-up. The brand is expected to uncover a ‘RAV X’ concept, which could possibly point towards a new RAV4 due by 2026, as well.

