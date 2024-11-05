Will the new Toyota RAV4 go hardcore? RAV-X concept drops hints at SEMA 2024

The Toyota RAV4 might not be the first car you’d turn to when heading out to tackle tough terrain, but its maker is looking to change that perception with this – the RAV-X concept. Pulling the covers off its creation at the 2024 SEMA show, Toyota says the Toyota RAV-X “redefines what a crossover could deliver to the off-road enthusiast”.

Based on the current Toyota RAV4 Plug-in, the RAV-X is the brainchild of Toyota Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) – a team focused on accessories and performance upgrades for the brand’s production models.

Inspired by hardcore Dakar Rally cars, the RAV-X gets taller, fully-adjustable suspension and a wider track, plus toughened skid plates and raised rocker panels running beneath the doors. The bespoke bodywork doesn't end there, though; the bumpers are completely new and feature unique flares and cooling ducts. They also benefit from improved approach and departure angles – essential when driving off road.

A set of white, forged 17-inch alloy wheels further emphasise the rally look, wrapped in knobbly off-road tyres. Like the Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept also shown at SEMA, the RAV-X gets a set of bold red mudflaps.

The rear of the RAV-X is arguably less recognisable than the front, with another unique bumper design incorporating two exhaust pipes and plenty of black cladding. The usual boot-mounted tail-light sections have been ditched, meaning the car makes do only with the conventional outer sections. A pair of wings – one above the rear window and a small one beneath – are further nods to this car’s motorsport-inspired look.

But this isn’t just a crazy one-off – at least not according to the people behind its conception. Mike Tripp, group vice president for Toyota Division Marketing in North America, said: “This RAV-X is more than just a concept; it’s a bold statement of what’s possible when innovation meets performance.

“RAV4 is one of our most popular and versatile vehicles; with RAV-X we’re showing an entirely new possibility of just how cool and adventurous a small crossover like this can be.”

Whether we see a more rugged RAV4 or a line of aftermarket accessories in the future, remains to be seen. Given the current car launched in late 2018, we can expect an all-new model to be revealed in 2026 – possibly as an EV, and maybe, just maybe, with a Land Rover-rivalling 4x4 version…

What do you think of the Toyota RAV-X concept? Let us know in the comments below...