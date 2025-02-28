New Toyota RAV4: latest details on the big-selling hybrid SUV due this year

This year will see the launch of a new Toyota RAV4, heralding a fresh take on one of the world’s best-selling new cars. As our exclusive images show, this sixth iteration will be bigger, boxier and more technologically advanced, with a chunky design offering even greater appeal for its millions of customers while still keeping the Toyota family look from models such as the current Prius and C-HR.

However, while the car is all-new in look and feel, under the skin we expect it to be closely related to the outgoing model by using the firm’s flexible TNGA architecture. In TNGA-K form, it’s being widely deployed across a variety of mid-sized Toyotas, such as the US-market Camry saloon and Highlander SUV, as well as most of the Lexus range including the NX and RX SUVs, the ES saloon and the LM MPV.

The new RAV4 will be a vital model for Toyota, having been a strong seller since the original model debuted in 1994. The fifth-generation RAV4 was the third-best selling car globally in 2024 at over 1 million units, close behind the Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Corolla

New RAV4 design and interior

The sixth-generation RAV4 has been spotted testing in the US. The prototype’s body, looks taller and boxier than on the current version and we can see styling elements through the camouflage, including a slim set of C-shaped LED lights similar as those seen in other Toyota models, paired to a large lower grille and bluff bonnet. The body-side retains its faceted wheel arches with plastic surrounds, and a split C-pillar which will allow the new car to be specified with a contrasting roof colour.