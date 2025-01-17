Electric car adoption to hinge on advanced new tech that makes life easy

Advanced technology holds the key to pulling more people into electric vehicles, enticing drivers to vehicles that integrate into their lives in a way that internal combustion engined cars aren’t able to do, according to Bryan Chance, Future of Mobility Co-Leader at analyst Ernst & Young (EY).

Chance told Auto Express that the advent of so-called software-defined vehicles, similar to an iPhone where the software is an integrated stack rather than separate systems working together, is opening up EVs to new technological advancements.

“Tesla and BYD, for example, have developed a software defined vehicle,” he explained. “With that comes tremendous technology advancement, tremendous connectivity, the ability for the vehicle to connect to the grid, to the city, to other vehicles etc, enhancing safety for example. An enticement for the consumer will be the advanced tech.”

He predicted that, along with genuine price parity for battery technology, the fact that EVs are more advanced, and can fit into a smarter future with better integration to homes, cities and other vehicles, will help them reach a tipping point of adoption.

He continued: “If you think about the safety systems that a software defined vehicle allows, you’re not just limited to your own cognitive ability for safety in the vehicle. You’re also relying on code, on millions and millions of miles driven by others, to recognise danger. So there's a safety element.