New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show

Two electric performance cars from American brands Dodge and Ram will feature at this year’s SEMA car show in Las Vegas. Both have a new look that recalls the classic Dodge Viper GTS: metallic blue with two white stripes running over the top of the bodywork.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept is a preview of the brand’s next high-performance flagship model. Several versions of the next Charger will be available with electric power, but the SRT Banshee version will be the most powerful of the bunch with a triple-motor set-up and over 1,000bhp.

It was previously shown in grey, and then a deep red colour in 2022’s SEMA show). The new Charger sits on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, so while we probably won’t get the muscle car in Britain, it may be related to forthcoming models from Jeep or Maserati that we’ll be able to buy in the coming years.

The Charger is one of few electric vehicles that attempt to include aspects of the driving experience from combustion cars, with an electro-mechanical transmission and a sound synthesiser to create ‘engine’ noise.

There’s not much hope that the Charger will arrive in the UK, but there’s probably none at all that the huge Ram 1500 REV Tungsten will be available here. It’s a large electric truck that has also been treated to the Viper GTS livery for SEMA.

This model comes with a huge 168kWh battery and a 300-mile range, plus a set of motors with a total output of 654bhp. That means it can get from 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds. Both models are likely to be available to US customers in 2025.

