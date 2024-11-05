Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car

Known for wild aftermarket automotive creations and next-generation technology, the SEMA show returns to Las Vegas this week and Nissan is joining the party with five new concepts.

Unlike the ‘Hyper’ concepts the firm revealed 12 months ago, which were all previews of future models, Nissan’s SEMA cars this year are all based on cars you can buy today - if you live in the US.

The first is the Z Legend accessory package concept. It’s based on the latest Z sports car (which isn’t sold in the UK) and pays homage to the history of Nissan’s Z cars, adding a new style of vintage-look alloy wheels, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, body-coloured wheelarch extensions, exterior decals and an emblem that showcases seven gears in a nod to the seven generations of the Nissan Z. However, before you think Nissan has fitted a brand-new gearbox, the current Z only comes with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Alongside this concept, the second-generation Kicks, which was launched earlier this year on the same platform as the Juke with the option of all-wheel drive, has been given the SEMA treatment in two forms. As you may have guessed, the Beach Patrol concept is designed as an emergency vehicle for the beach. Among its special features are custom suspension, a raised ride height, 18-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tyres, a bull bar and a roof bar.