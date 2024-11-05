Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car
The SEMA show regularly plays host to highly modified Nissans
Known for wild aftermarket automotive creations and next-generation technology, the SEMA show returns to Las Vegas this week and Nissan is joining the party with five new concepts.
Unlike the ‘Hyper’ concepts the firm revealed 12 months ago, which were all previews of future models, Nissan’s SEMA cars this year are all based on cars you can buy today - if you live in the US.
The first is the Z Legend accessory package concept. It’s based on the latest Z sports car (which isn’t sold in the UK) and pays homage to the history of Nissan’s Z cars, adding a new style of vintage-look alloy wheels, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, body-coloured wheelarch extensions, exterior decals and an emblem that showcases seven gears in a nod to the seven generations of the Nissan Z. However, before you think Nissan has fitted a brand-new gearbox, the current Z only comes with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Alongside this concept, the second-generation Kicks, which was launched earlier this year on the same platform as the Juke with the option of all-wheel drive, has been given the SEMA treatment in two forms. As you may have guessed, the Beach Patrol concept is designed as an emergency vehicle for the beach. Among its special features are custom suspension, a raised ride height, 18-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tyres, a bull bar and a roof bar.
By contrast, the Kicks Urban Shadow concept is focused more on urban life, and Nissan says it takes inspiration from tuner culture. The concept gets bespoke graphics, new Nismo 18–inch wheels, revised coilover suspension and a Nismo exhaust system.
Just as the Kicks is the American alternative to the Juke, the Frontier is Nissan’s mid-size pick-up truck, mirroring the Navara that was axed in the UK back in 2022. The Frontier Tarmac concept is a ‘street truck’, says Nissan, and is the result of a collaboration between Nissan Motorsports, Nissan Design America and Forsberg Racing.
The show car has orange paint and a special livery, plus carbon-fibre accents, a bodykit, vented bonnet, roof scoop, rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels, and adjustable coilovers. Powering the concept is a 3.8-litre V6, but it’s been supercharged, and this, along with a new cold air intake and custom exhaust, results in an output of over 400bhp. To help keep this power in check, there are performance tyres and a larger braking system from the Z Nismo.
Project Trailgater is the final creation and it is based on the PRO-4X edition of the Frontier truck. It sports a custom lift kit and suspension set-up, extra storage in the bed rack, cargo cases, auxiliary off-road lighting and 17-inch wheels. There are also some touches for camping, with two 43-inch weatherproof TVs, powered refrigerators, a cooking grille and even a kitchen sink.
