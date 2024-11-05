Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car

The SEMA show regularly plays host to highly modified Nissans

By:Alastair Crooks
5 Nov 2024
Nissan Frontier TARMAC Concept - front10

Known for wild aftermarket automotive creations and next-generation technology, the SEMA show returns to Las Vegas this week and Nissan is joining the party with five new concepts. 

Unlike the ‘Hyper’ concepts the firm revealed 12 months ago, which were all previews of future models, Nissan’s SEMA cars this year are all based on cars you can buy today - if you live in the US. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first is the Z Legend accessory package concept. It’s based on the latest Z sports car (which isn’t sold in the UK) and pays homage to the history of Nissan’s Z cars, adding a new style of vintage-look alloy wheels, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, body-coloured wheelarch extensions, exterior decals and an emblem that showcases seven gears in a nod to the seven generations of the Nissan Z. However, before you think Nissan has fitted a brand-new gearbox, the current Z only comes with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

Nissan Z Legend Concept - front10

Alongside this concept, the second-generation Kicks, which was launched earlier this year on the same platform as the Juke with the option of all-wheel drive, has been given the SEMA treatment in two forms. As you may have guessed, the Beach Patrol concept is designed as an emergency vehicle for the beach. Among its special features are custom suspension, a raised ride height, 18-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tyres, a bull bar and a roof bar. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

By contrast, the Kicks Urban Shadow concept is focused more on urban life, and Nissan says it takes inspiration from tuner culture. The concept gets bespoke graphics, new Nismo 18–inch wheels, revised coilover suspension and a Nismo exhaust system. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just as the Kicks is the American alternative to the Juke, the Frontier is Nissan’s mid-size pick-up truck, mirroring the Navara that was axed in the UK back in 2022. The Frontier Tarmac concept is a ‘street truck’, says Nissan, and is the result of a collaboration between Nissan Motorsports, Nissan Design America and Forsberg Racing. 

The show car has orange paint and a special livery, plus carbon-fibre accents, a bodykit, vented bonnet, roof scoop, rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels, and adjustable coilovers. Powering the concept is a 3.8-litre V6, but it’s been supercharged, and this, along with a new cold air intake and custom exhaust, results in an output of over 400bhp. To help keep this power in check, there are performance tyres and a larger braking system from the Z Nismo

Project Trailgater is the final creation and it is based on the PRO-4X edition of the Frontier truck. It sports a custom lift kit and suspension set-up, extra storage in the bed rack, cargo cases, auxiliary off-road lighting and 17-inch wheels. There are also some touches for camping, with two 43-inch weatherproof TVs, powered refrigerators, a cooking grille and even a kitchen sink.

Which Nissan concept is your favourite? Tell us in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show
Dodge Ram and Charger with Viper GTS livery

New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten joins electric Charger concept with classic livery from the Viper GTS at tuner show in Las Vegas
News
5 Nov 2024
New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier
Ford Custom Garage Packages Sinister Bronze Ford Bronco - front 3/4

New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier

Ford is listening to customers that want to modify their cars
News
5 Nov 2024
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept

Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power

Toyota’s show car gets an uprated turbo engine from the US-spec GR Corolla, all-wheel drive and a retro-inspired livery 
News
5 Nov 2024
AC Ace ready to show EVs can be lightweight at SEMA 2024
AC Ace electric - front 3/4

AC Ace ready to show EVs can be lightweight at SEMA 2024

The all-electric Ace roadster weighs little more than its petrol-powered counterpart
News
4 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month
Toyota Yaris Cross - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month

Toyota’s recently updated, highly efficient hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 November
News
2 Nov 2024
New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer
Renault Scenic long-termer - header

Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer

First report: French SUV joins the fleet and takes on Ford’s new Explorer
Long-term tests
2 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content