Ferrari 296 Speciale review: a benchmark for modern supercars

Verdict

Compared with the 296 GTB on which it’s based, the Ferrari 296 Speciale is more expensive, doesn’t have a huge amount more power and is less aesthetically pure. But to think the Speciale is anything less than a sensation would be a mistake, because it truly feels like the high-water mark for modern supercars. Performance is off the scale, yet it’s not intimidating – it feels with you every step of the way.

There’s always a sense of trepidation when you approach a ‘hardcore’ supercar, especially one with a prancing horse on its front wing. These cars take no prisoners. They’re intense, uncompromising, and often intimidating – whether that be on account of their performance, visibility or sheer expense. But when I slip behind the wheel of the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, this isn’t the overwhelming impression.

On paper the Speciale has an intense set of stats. Power generated from the hybrid-assisted powertrain has been uprated to 867bhp, derived from a 3.0-litre V6 engine with twin-turbochargers combined with an electric motor sandwiched between it and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor itself can produce 178bhp, 13bhp more than before, and it’s fed by a 7.45kWh battery pack mounted behind the driver’s seat. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels.