Viva Las Vegas! One-off McLaren 750S celebrates Sin City in style

McLaren Special Operations showcases its ability to translate customers’ inspiration into “automotive artistry”

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Nov 2025
McLaren 750S Project Viva - front18

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix just around the corner, McLaren has revealed a one-off 750S called ‘Project Viva’ that celebrates some of Sin City’s landmarks and its ‘Go big or go home’ mentality.

The McLaren 750S Project Viva's hand-painted ‘Sketch in Motion’ livery was created by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division as a testament to the level of personalisation that its craftspeople can deliver, as well as how it can turn a customer’s vision into “automotive artistry”.

Rather than replicating the bold neon colours found all the way along the Las Vegas Strip, the designers went for a more sophisticated monochrome look. 

However, within the deep black finish of the Vegas Nights paint that MSO developed specifically for Project Viva there are subtle flecks of cyan, magenta and green, inspired by the neon glow of Las Vegas after dark. This is contrasted by MSO’s Muriwai White paint, which also features blue metal flakes.

McLaren 750S Project Viva - rear18

The intricate artwork incorporates dice, playing cards, suitmarks, slot machine numbers and a roulette wheel to reflect Las Vegas’s famous casinos. Meanwhile the ‘Welcome to Fabulous MSO’ detail on the bonnet is a play on the city’s iconic welcome sign, and a nod to Vegas’s wedding chapels is hidden in the front bumper. 

The design of the McLaren logo that stretches across the 750S’s rear wing also draws inspiration from the Las Vegas welcome sign, as does the ‘Fabulous’ graphic on the underside of the wing, which anyone behind the car will see when the spoiler deploys.

On the rear bumper are 10 stars representing McLaren’s Formula One Constructors’ Championship titles, which were applied by hand by the team’s drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Nine are white, but the other one is in silver leaf to represent the team’s latest championship win this year. Each door sill also features messages and signatures from Norris and Piastri.

Other nods to McLaren’s racing heritage have been incorporated as well. The heart motif on the front bumper incorporates the race helmet Bruce McLaren wore during his final F1 season in 1970, and the right-hand side of the car features the brand’s original ‘Speedy Kiwi’ logo alongside its new emblem. 

The McLaren 750S Project Viva will be on display at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel from 13–20 November, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Sadly the Project Viva isn’t for sale, although there are several used McLaren supercars available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with prices starting from less than £80,000. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

