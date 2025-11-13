Viva Las Vegas! One-off McLaren 750S celebrates Sin City in style

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix just around the corner, McLaren has revealed a one-off 750S called ‘Project Viva’ that celebrates some of Sin City’s landmarks and its ‘Go big or go home’ mentality.

The McLaren 750S Project Viva's hand-painted ‘Sketch in Motion’ livery was created by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division as a testament to the level of personalisation that its craftspeople can deliver, as well as how it can turn a customer’s vision into “automotive artistry”.

Rather than replicating the bold neon colours found all the way along the Las Vegas Strip, the designers went for a more sophisticated monochrome look.

However, within the deep black finish of the Vegas Nights paint that MSO developed specifically for Project Viva there are subtle flecks of cyan, magenta and green, inspired by the neon glow of Las Vegas after dark. This is contrasted by MSO’s Muriwai White paint, which also features blue metal flakes.

The intricate artwork incorporates dice, playing cards, suitmarks, slot machine numbers and a roulette wheel to reflect Las Vegas’s famous casinos. Meanwhile the ‘Welcome to Fabulous MSO’ detail on the bonnet is a play on the city’s iconic welcome sign, and a nod to Vegas’s wedding chapels is hidden in the front bumper.