Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New, limited edition McLaren 750S Le Mans is a track demon

McLaren has drawn inspiration from the legendary F1 GTR for this special tribute model

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Jun 2025
McLaren 750S Le Mans (black) - front7

The Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race is right around the corner and to celebrate 30 years since its overall win in 1995, McLaren has unveiled the 750S Le Mans. 

If this sounds familiar, then you’d be right because back in 2020 McLaren marked the 25th anniversary of its win with the special edition 720S Le Mans. Aside from the performance upgrades the 750S introduced in 2023, there’s also a new ‘High Downforce Kit’ from McLaren Special Operations for ‘additional track performance’. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The standard 750S proved exceptionally popular when it was released three years ago, with order books immediately filling up for 18 months. The 750S Le Mans is likely to be in even more demand, with just 50 units planned – the same amount as the 720S Le Mans. 

The 750S Le Mans wears the colours of McLaren’s famous 1995 Le Mans-winning number 59 F1 GTR with grey exterior paint – although McLaren’s distinctive orange paint is optionally available, too. The 750S also gets a roof scoop and five-spoke LM wheels, reminiscent of the McLaren F1 GTR’s. The MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) consists of a new active rear carbon spoiler and an enlarged carbon-fibre splitter combining for an extra 10 per cent of downforce. 

The 750S’s powertrain remains unchanged, with a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 740bhp and 800Nm for a 2.8-second zero to 62mph time. That power goes to the rear wheels via a revised (over the 720S) seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

Inside, you’ll find McLaren’s typically stripped-back cabin with a roll cage and a choice of Le Mans-branded bucket seats – either fully-upholstered or with exposed carbon fibre. There’s also a bespoke plaque that acknowledges the 1995 victory where the dominant F1 GTR not only took the win, but also finished third, fourth and fifth. 

McLaren will be at this year’s Le Mans racing in the LMGT3 class with its 750S-based GT3 EVO cars; in 2027 it’ll enter the Hypercar class to compete for top honours. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best supercars on sale 2025
Best supercars - header image

Best supercars on sale 2025

These cars are at the absolute pinnacle of performance, driving thrills and head-turning style…
Best cars & vans
17 Mar 2025
Special edition McLaren MCL38 Artura and 750S celebrate F1 team’s 9th Constructors' win
McLaren MCL38 cars

Special edition McLaren MCL38 Artura and 750S celebrate F1 team’s 9th Constructors' win

McLaren has revealed two striking special edition supercars on the eve of its 2025 F1 racer’s debut
News
18 Feb 2025

Most Popular

2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners
Land Rover Defender MY26 updates - front

2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners

Land Rover has introduced new, larger white-painted steel wheels for models with big brakes, fixing one massive irritation with the previous generatio…
News
30 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month
BMW i4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month

It may be a little overlooked these days, but the i4 is still a fine electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 May
News
30 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content