New, limited edition McLaren 750S Le Mans is a track demon

The Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race is right around the corner and to celebrate 30 years since its overall win in 1995, McLaren has unveiled the 750S Le Mans.

If this sounds familiar, then you’d be right because back in 2020 McLaren marked the 25th anniversary of its win with the special edition 720S Le Mans. Aside from the performance upgrades the 750S introduced in 2023, there’s also a new ‘High Downforce Kit’ from McLaren Special Operations for ‘additional track performance’.

The standard 750S proved exceptionally popular when it was released three years ago, with order books immediately filling up for 18 months. The 750S Le Mans is likely to be in even more demand, with just 50 units planned – the same amount as the 720S Le Mans.

The 750S Le Mans wears the colours of McLaren’s famous 1995 Le Mans-winning number 59 F1 GTR with grey exterior paint – although McLaren’s distinctive orange paint is optionally available, too. The 750S also gets a roof scoop and five-spoke LM wheels, reminiscent of the McLaren F1 GTR’s. The MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) consists of a new active rear carbon spoiler and an enlarged carbon-fibre splitter combining for an extra 10 per cent of downforce.

The 750S’s powertrain remains unchanged, with a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 740bhp and 800Nm for a 2.8-second zero to 62mph time. That power goes to the rear wheels via a revised (over the 720S) seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, you’ll find McLaren’s typically stripped-back cabin with a roll cage and a choice of Le Mans-branded bucket seats – either fully-upholstered or with exposed carbon fibre. There’s also a bespoke plaque that acknowledges the 1995 victory where the dominant F1 GTR not only took the win, but also finished third, fourth and fifth.

McLaren will be at this year’s Le Mans racing in the LMGT3 class with its 750S-based GT3 EVO cars; in 2027 it’ll enter the Hypercar class to compete for top honours.

